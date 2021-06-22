League One club’s stance on summer move for Rangers man becomes clearer

Doncaster Rovers are not interested in signing Rangers winger Josh McPake on loan this summer, a report from The Doncaster Free Press has revealed.

McPake spent the majority of last season out on loan elsewhere, spending time with Scottish Championship side Morton, and League Two outfit Harrogate.

The 19-year-old scored four goals – all for Harrogate – in 34 appearances in all competitions for those two clubs, which had led to reports of interest from elsewhere in the teenager, with Rangers set to loan him out again this summer.

League One duo Doncaster and Morecambe, as well as League Two sides Oldham and Tranmere, plus Scottish Premiership club Motherwell, have all been credited with an interest in the attacker.

Now though, it seems as though Doncaster at least, will not be securing a deal for McPake this summer.

According to this latest update, the teenager is in fact, not on the radar of Doncaster, as they look to bolster their squad this summer.

Even so, it is thought that recently appointed Doncaster manager Richie Wellens will be looking to strengthen his attacking options via the loan market this summer.

The Verdict

This is an interesting one from a Doncaster perspective.

McPake could have been a useful option for the club to turn to if they are to look to bring in some attackers on loan this summer, given the potential he clearly has.

However, it may be the case that Doncaster already have other targets lined up, and it will be intriguing to see who they bring in instead of McPake this summer.

Indeed, with McPake seemingly available for loan, and the impact he could make for one of those clubs, it would still not be a surprise to see the teenager leave Ibrox temporarily this summer, and the game time he could get elsewhere will no doubt help his development going forward.