League One club taking a look at Leed United winger

Wigan Athletic are taking Leeds United winger Owen Bray on trial, journalist Alan Nixon has reported via Patreon.

Bray has come through the academy ranks at Leeds, but is yet to make his senior debut for the Elland Road club.

Indeed, the 19-year-old has seemingly found game time hard to come by for the Whites at youth level this season, after stepping up beyond Under 18s football.

Where did these past and present Wigan players start their careers?

1 of 20 Kevin Kilbane West Brom Preston North End Shamrock Rovers Everton

As a result, it now looks as though Bray is aiming to expand his horizons in a bid to boost his prospects moving forward.

According to this latest update, Bray has now joined Wigan on trial, and will play for League One leaders’ Under 23s on Tuesday afternoon, when they face their counterparts from Hull.

Bray’s current contract with Leeds is set to expire at the end of this season, meaning he could leave the club for next to nothing in the summer, when Wigan will be looking to add to their own squad.

The Verdict

This does look as though it could be a good deal for those involved.

It feels hard to see Bray establishing himself at first-team level with Leeds, so a move elsewhere feels like a neccessity to help him further his career.

The drop down a division or two could give him the opportunity to do that, and with Wigan looking like a club moving in the right direction again after their past troubles, this could be an exciting opportunity for Bray if he can secure it.

Indeed, with Joe Gelhardt and Sean McGurk having previously moved from Wigan to Leeds, it does seem as though there is a connection between these two clubs, that could help Bray with the chance he is getting here.