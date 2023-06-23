Ethan Ampadu finally looks set to leave Chelsea after six years on the books at Stamford Bridge this summer, with former club Exeter set to benefit.

The Welsh international has had various loan spells over the years, but Todd Boehly's lavish spending means he has no future with the Premier League side, so a permanent move could be on the cards in this window.

How will Exeter benefit from Ethan Ampadu leaving Chelsea?

The Evening Standard reports that Ampadu could be sold this summer after failing to progress in the manner that many at Stamford Bridge thought he might have done upon his entrance from St. James' Park in 2017.

As a result, the Welshman is reportedly being made available for £12million, and he is ready to leave Chelsea permanently with little over a year left on his contract - and sides in Italy, Spain and England all hold an interest in taking him away from west London.

Chelsea will demand a huge sell-on fee after he played extremely well at Spezia in Serie A last season, but with other young centre-back options including Wesley Fofana, Benoit Badiashile and Trevoh Chalobah ahead of him in the pecking order, with Thiago Silva and Marc Cucurella also likely to fall into that category, the time is right to move on.

How much will Exeter City gain from the move?

As a result of his move, the reports claims that Exeter will be entitled to 20 per cent of any profit that Chelsea make once they sell Ampaud.

Given that he cost £1.5m to the Blues after another instalment that was paid to the Devonshire club after he featured in 10 games for the Blues, it means that there is £10.5m after profits to play with.

20 per cent of that figure is £2.1m, which is a substantial amount to be awarded to any club in League One regardless, let alone a club that was only promoted at the end of 2021/22 from the fourth division.

The sell-on fees alone rank Ampadu as Exeter’s second-highest sale, behind Ollie Watkins’ move to Brentford the same year that Ampadu departed.

Who has been credited with an interest in Ethan Ampadu?

So far there have been no concrete links for Ethan Ampadu’s permanent signature - but as mentioned before, a whole host of clubs in Italy, Spain and England are believed to hold an interest.

Spezia and Venezia are two previous clubs that he could have joined if they had managed to stump up the money, though relegation for the former and a lack of promotion for the latter has scuppered that.