League One club plotting transfer move for Huddersfield Town attacker

Huddersfield Town forward Danny Grant is wanted by League One outfit Fleetwood Town, Mark Dougles of iNews has reported.

The Cod Army are believed to lead the queue of clubs interested in taking the Irishman on loan, despite already acquiring Carlos Mendes Gomes this week on the same deal from Luton Town.

Grant has failed to break into the Terriers first-team ever since his arrival in January 2021, potentially owing to a series of injuries – including two serious hamstring tears in his first year in West Yorkshire.

The 22-year-old has been playing B-team football for Huddersfield when he has been fit and failed to make a single matchday squad in the first-team last season under Carlos Corberan.

The winger was on the bench last week for Huddersfield’s 4-1 drubbing from Preston North End in the Carabao Cup, but Grant did not make it onto the pitch, with head coach Danny Schofield opting not to utilise the Republic of Ireland youth international.

Now, Scott Brown is eager to bring Grant to Highbury on a temporary arrangement, but he could face competition throughout the EFL for that particular deal.

The Verdict

Grant has been performing well by all accounts for Huddersfield’s B-team in 2022, but he looks to have been overtaken by a younger attacker in Pat Jones when it comes to first-team football.

That isn’t exactly a good sign, and now the Irishman at the age he is could probably do with getting first-team experience somewhere.

B-team football is good for a while, but when you get to the age that Grant is, senior football is of the utmost importance, and if Fleetwood can offer it him then it could be a good destination.

However, they have just signed Mendes Gomes and have Paddy Lane on the books, so Grant could have a battle on his hands for regular starts should Scott Brown make his move.