League One club plotting move for Sheffield Wednesday player

It’s been made clear that Korede Adedoyin might be allowed to leave his current club of Sheffield Wednesday this month in pursuit of more regular action – and it looks like Accrington Stanley could be prepared to give him that opportunity, as reported by The Star.

The 21-year-old has only made appearances in the EFL Trophy for the Owls so far this season but he has bagged a goal along the way and looked bright for the team when getting on the pitch.

With actual League One action hard to come by though, it appears as though he could be allowed to leave on a short-term deal. That has paved the way for Accrington Stanley to try and land him now, with their fellow third tier side believed to be keen on the winger.

The club are currently tenth in the table and will fancy their chances at a potential push for promotion in the second half of the campaign. That could mean adding extra bodies while they can this month and Adedoyin does look an exciting prospect.

They would certainly offer him more gametime than he is currently managing with Sheffield Wednesday and that could tempt Darren Moore into letting him leave until the end of the season.

He’s previously been at Everton too, so must be seen as a decent enough talent and he also managed a brief loan spell over in Scotland with Hamilton. This though, would be his first chance at regular action in England and in the EFL.

The Verdict

Korede Adedoyin is a bit of an unknown quantity in the league based on his experience so far but it could be a decent signing by Accrington.

It’s a bit of a gamble by the League One side but a calculated one at that, with the 21-year-old only joining on a deal until the end of the season. That would allow them to utilise him if needed as an extra face in the squad and if he flopped with them, they wouldn’t be tied to him on a permanent basis.

The Owls themselves might like to see him get more regular action considering he has been limited to merely EFL Trophy action for the club so far this season. There are no signs of him getting into their starting lineup yet, especially with the business they are doing, so this could be the best thing to do for player and club.

It could really benefit the player and allow him to develop more – but the Owls will be hoping that if a deal is done, that he doesn’t develop too much with them considering they are in the same league.