League One club plotting loan swoop for Huddersfield Town midfielder

Peterborough United are reportedly interested in signing Huddersfield Town midfielder Reece Brown on loan according to the Peterborough Telegraph.

Brown spent the second-half of the 2019/20 season on loan with the League One side, and has seemingly made a good impression on them.

Peterborough had previously occupied a spot in the play-off places in the third-tier, but were denied a top-six finish after the majority of clubs in League One agreed to curtail this year’s campaign on a PPG (points per game) basis.

Brown made 11 appearances in total for Peterborough in his loan spell with the club, but any potential permanent deal between both parties is unlikely to be agreed due to his wage demands.

But manager Darren Ferguson is reportedly keen to reach another loan agreement to bring Brown back to the club ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

Brown isn’t eligible to feature for Huddersfield this season after being out on loan with another club this season, but he’ll be hoping his side can retain their status as a Championship club, with the Terriers currently sat 20th in the second-tier standings.

Huddersfield are next in action on Friday evening, when they take on promotion-chasing West Brom at the John Smith’s Stadium, in what is certain to be a tricky test for Danny Cowley’s side.

The Verdict:

I’m not surprised to hear they’re interested in signing him permanently.

Brown clearly made a good impression on Peterborough United, and it’s a shame that his loan spell was cut short due to off-the-field events calling a halt to this year’s league campaign.

I’d be surprised if Huddersfield Town were wanting to keep hold of him heading towards next season though, as he’s rarely featured for the Terriers.

I think it’s only a matter of time before he leaves the club.