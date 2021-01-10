League One club make surprise offer for 4-goal EFL player linked with Rangers and Spurs

Blackpool have emerged as a surprise contender for Wigan Athletic hot-shot Kyle Joseph – and are the club that have made the highest bid for his services so far, per Alan Nixon of The Sun.

The 19-year-old has burst onto the scene this season at the DW Stadium as a replacement for talismanic Joe Garner, who departed the Latics months ago due to their financial troubles.

It took time for Joseph to settle, but a hat-trick against Burton Albion last week put him in the headlines – and also in the shop window.

Tottenham Hotspur – who Joseph reportedly turned down in the summer – are interested once again in the Scotland youth international and would represent a major step-up, although if that move materialised he would more-than likely head into the under-23 squad.

Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers have also entered the race for Joseph, and they can approach him on a pre-contract agreement due to his current deal at the Latics expiring in the summer.

But as of right now it’s the Seasiders that have seemingly made the biggest offer for Joseph, but it’s fell short of Wigan’s valuation according to Nixon.

The reputable journalist has not ruled out Wigan’s League One rivals from sealing a deal though, as Joseph’s valuation could decrease towards the end of the window if the club still don’t have a takeover sorted.

But with teams like Rangers and Spurs in for the four-goal striker, it’s hard to see Blackpool pulling off this audacious coup – but stranger things have happened in football.

The verdict

If Blackpool end up winning the race for Joseph then that is a significant statement made by owner Simon Sadler.

A hero at Bloomfield Road for saving the club from the hands of the Oyston family, Sadler has put his money where his mouth is, and is seemingly willing to stump up the cash to bring the teenager to Blackpool.

Nixon has said it will be down to the player to decide where his future lies by the end of the window, but if Blackpool increase their offer then the decision could be taken out of his hands – and it would also put a major dent in Wigan’s hopes of staying in League One.