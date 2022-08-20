League One club keen on reunion with Hibernian player

Forest Green Rovers are keen to re-sign striker Christian Doidge from Hibernian, a report from The Daily Record has claimed.

Doidge previously played for Forest Green between 2016 and 2019, where he scored 66 goals in 127 appearances in all competitions for the club.

But after Bolton Wanderers failed to make a loan move for Doidge permanent in January 2019 due to their financial issues at the time, the striker completed a permanent move to Hibernian in the summer of 2019.

Since then, the 29-year-old has scored 37 goals in 118 games for Hibs, but it now seems as though a return to the New Lawn may be on the cards in the next couple of weeks.

According to this latest update, Forest Green have now enquired about the possibility of taking Doidge on loan for the campaign.

It is thought that Forest Green will look to take advantage of the fact that the striker has fallen down the pecking order at Easter Road this season, although Doidge has apparently previously suggested he would prefer to remain in Scotland.

As things stand, there are two years remaining on the striker’s contract with Hibs, securing his future at the club until the end of the 2023/24 season.

Following their promotion from League Two last season, Forest Green currently sit 17th in the League One table, with four points from three league games so far.

The Verdict

It does feel as though a move for Doidge could be a useful one for Forest Green to get done.

With Matt Stevens set to be out for a long time yet due to injury, Ian Burchnall’s side are arguably still lacking some important attacking firepower for the rest of the season.

Bringing Doidge back to the New Lawn would go some way to rectifying that, given the goals he has shown he can score during his career to date.

Indeed, the 29-year-old’s past connection to Forest Green could make this a popular move for those involved as well, meaning you can understand why they may want to pursue this one.