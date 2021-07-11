League One club hand opportunity to former Liverpool and Rangers man

Doncaster Rovers have taken defender Jon Flanagan on trial, a report from The Doncaster Free Press has revealed.

Flanagan is currently a free agent, following his departure from Belgian side Sporting Charleroi at the end of last season.

Now however, it seems as though Flanagan could soon have a club again, with a potential move to the Keepmoat Stadium up for grabs.

According to this latest update, the 28-year-old was one of eight trialists who featured for Doncaster in their 4-0 win over non-league side Rossington Main on Saturday afternoon.

The defender is now set to be one of four of those trialists, who make up part of Doncaster’s travelling party for a trip to Scotland this week, and he continues his attempts to win a contract with the club.

A graduate of Liverpool’s academy, Flanagan made 51 appearances for the Merseyside club’s first team between 2010 and 2018, when he joined Rangers.

The full-back then played 39 times in two seasons for the Scottish giants, before leaving in the summer of 2020.

As well as Flanagan, former West Ham youngster Tunji Akinola, ex-Manchester United youth player Aidan Barlow, and Dan Gardner, who left Wigan at the end of last season, are the other trialists set to travel with Doncaster to Scotland.

The Verdict

This could be an interesting one to keep an eye on for Doncaster.

Given the profile of some of his past clubs, you do feel as though this is a deal that would catch a fair amount of attention were it to happen.

Indeed, given the ability that Flanagan needed to have to get game time for those clubs at that level, you do feel as though he could be a useful player for Doncaster if a deal is agreed.

However, the fact he didn’t actually make an appearance for Charleroi after joining them last November, may prompt a few concerns over his match fitness, and that is something that Flanagan may have to prove during his time with Doncaster in Scotland.