League One club figure makes revelation about potential move for departing Charlton man

Plymouth Argyle Director of Football Neil Dewsnip says the club have discussed a potential move for Ben Purrington this summer.

Purrington is currently a free agent, after it was announced that he will leave Charlton Athletic this summer, when his contract with the Addicks expires.

The left-back spent three-and-a-half year with Charlton, during which time he made 115 appearances for the club and scored nine goals.

Prior to that, Purrington has started his senior career with Plymouth after coming through the Pligrims’ youth system, making 64 appearances for the club between 2013 and 2017 scoring once.

Now it seems as though there is the possibility that the 26-year-old could return to Home Park this summer, with Dewsnip admitting that the full-back is a player whose situation Plymouth are aware of.

There would however, still be some work to be done for such a move to be completed. Discussing the possibility of a move for Purrington this summer, Dewsnip was quoted by Plymouth Live as saying: “I believe he is available. He is a name that we have discussed but nothing more than that to add.”

Having missed out on a place in the League One play-offs on the final day of last season, Plymouth are yet to make any signings in this summer’s transfer window.

The Verdict

This is an interesting potential move for Plymouth to think about at this moment in time.

With Brendan Galloway seemingly on track to return from injury in pre-season, and Ryan Law also on the books at Home Park, the Pilgrims do already have some useful options at left-back.

However, there can be no doubt that with the experience at this level he possesses, Purrington himself could still have the potential to do a job for Steven Schumacher’s side.

The fact he is available as a free agent also means there may not be much financial risk associated with this one, meaning it could be a reunion worth considering for Plymouth.