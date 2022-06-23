League One club eyeing up move for Preston North End player

Outcasted Preston North End midfielder Tom Bayliss is wanted by League One outfit Shrewsbury Town this summer, according to Football Insider.

Salop boss Steve Cotterill is looking to strengthen his squad ahead of the 2022-23 campaign after the Shropshire side finished in 18th position in the third tier this past season.

And he is eyeing up Bayliss as a potential addition to his ranks, with the 23-year-old looking to end his nightmare stint at Deepdale.

Literally 99% of Preston North End supporters should be scoring 28/28 on this Lilywhites quiz – Can you?

1 of 28 What year were PNE founded? 1870 1880 1890 1900

Bayliss arrived at the Lilywhites in the summer of 2019 for a seven-figure fee from Coventry City, but then-manager Alex Neil gave him just one Championship outing in his debut campaign.

Despite his appearances extending to 11 in the league the following season, Bayliss found himself loaned out by Frankie McAvoy to nearby League One side Wigan Athletic last summer, but Bayliss could only manage eight appearances for the Latics in their promotion-winning campaign.

With one year remaining on his contract at North End, Bayliss has been placed on the transfer list by Ryan Lowe and his exit could soon arrive if Shrewsbury come in with an offer.

The Verdict

Bayliss’ time at North End could not have gone any worse – he arrived as a central midfielder full of promise with plenty of League One games under his belt, and in the months prior he had been linked to Premier League sides.

However, for whatever reason, Alex Neil did not want to use him much at all, and that really stagnated his development.

Even a drop down a league in the 2021-22 season couldn’t see him manage regular minutes, although Wigan were flying high throughout the campaign and understandably, Leam Richardson did not want to rotate his engine room too much.

Shrewsbury though are a club that Bayliss could potentially rebuild at as Cotterill is currently lacking options in that position going into the summer and he may have locked eyes on the ideal player – now an offer needs to be tabled, whether that is a permanent one or for a loan deal.