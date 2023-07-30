The tallest current player in English professional football could be about to get the chance he needs to prove himself in the EFL in the form of Kyle Hudlin.

Huddersfield Town's towering striker, who stands at six feet and nine inches tall, has failed to get a look-in at the John Smith's Stadium since his arrival last summer.

Arriving from Solihull Moors of the National League, Hudlin was only signed for the B-team and was almost immediately loaned out to AFC Wimbledon of League Two, where he played 13 times in the fourth tier without scoring - although he scored four EFL Trophy goals.

Hudlin did not make a matchday squad in the second half of the campaign for the Terriers after he was recalled in January, but in pre-season he has been around Neil Warnock's first-team and has even got on the scoresheet - including against Dutch outfit Heerenveen this past weekend.

Port Vale keen on Hudlin

There are interested parties however in taking him away from Town for the season, and according to Alan Nixon on Patreon, Port Vale are willing to sign the giant centre-forward on loan and Warnock is ready to approve of his temporary exit.

Warnock is somewhat lacking striking options at the minute with Danny Ward, Josh Koroma, the unfancied Jordan Rhodes and Kian Harratt the only ones he can choose along with Hudlin, but he seems happy enough for the latter to go and get more minutes elsewhere.

Port Vale meanwhile have been incredibly active in the transfer market this summer with no fewer than eight permanent additions and two loan signings to boot, but a striker signing has proven elusive for head coach Andy Crosby.

Crosby has just Ellis Harrison as an out-and-out striker option with just six days before the 2023-24 season begins and the potential addition of Hudlin to his front-line would be a big boost to their potential play-off chances - despite the fact the 23-year-old has never scored a league goal in his career.

What is Kyle Hudlin's contract situation at Huddersfield?

Hudlin arrived at the Terriers last summer and signed a two-year contract, so that means he only has 11 months remaining on his deal in West Yorkshire.

Town could potentially try and extend his contract by another year before he heads off elsewhere on loan, and it would be no surprise if that happens thanks to his multiple pre-season goals.

Who is Kyle Hudlin?

Hudlin has had an unconventional route into professional football, playing for multiple Midland Football League clubs as a youngster in the depths of non-league before being picked up by Solihull Moors from their lowly neighbours Solihull United.

The towering target man scored 12 times for Moors in his first season with the club, but his goals somewhat diminished in the 2021-22 season in the fifth tier of English football as he netted just five goals in all competitions before he moved to Huddersfield.

His only game-time in the EFL has come with Wimbledon on loan, where he went goalless in 13 league appearances but his four goals in as many EFL Trophy matches for the Dons suggested that there's potential in Hudlin, who is now wanted at Vale Park.