League One club eyeing player released by Huddersfield Town this summer

Port Vale are keen to offer goalkeeper Jamal Blackman a lifeline back into League One for next season.

According to Alan Nixon, the shot-stopper is a target for the club following their promotion to the third division.

A 3-0 win over Mansfield Town in last season’s League Two play-off final secured the club’s status in the third tier for next season.

Blackman is now being targeted as a potential signing as improvements are sought in order to maintain competitiveness in the league.

The 28-year old was released following the conclusion of the previous campaign, having played for Huddersfield Town.

However, he was firmly a second choice option for the Terriers, appearing only once for Carlos Corberan’s side in the Championship.

Blackman is a former Chelsea player having graduated from the club’s youth academy.

The goalkeeper has also enjoyed playing in MLS with Los Angeles FC, while also playing for the likes of Swedish outfit Ostersunds.

He has also spent time in the EFL with Rotherham United, Bristol Rovers, Sheffield United and Wycombe Wanderers.

But without a club going into the new season, Port Vale could be his most likely destination as the Valiants look to offer him a way into regular action in League One.

The Verdict

This would be a positive move for Blackman as he looks for a new club.

He has bounced around quite a lot over the years, so finding a team willing to give him regular first team minutes would be a worthwhile endeavour.

Port Vale will need experienced players to help guide their ambition of staying in the third division.

That makes this a signing that should suit both parties given the relatively low cost involved to the club.