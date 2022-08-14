League One club enter hunt for Burnley player following Portsmouth transfer decision

Burton Albion have joined the transfer hunt for Burnley centre-back Bobby Thomas, according to a report from Alan Nixon.

The Brewers are in need of fixing their defensive woes, having shipped 11 goals in their opening three league matches, obtaining just one point from a possible nine.

And they have turned to Thomas to potentially assist them with that, after Vincent Kompany gave him the green light to depart on loan this season following multiple defensive signings at Turf Moor this summer and potentially more to come.

The hardest Burnley FC quiz on the internet – Can you score 24/24?

1 of 24 What year were Burnley founded? 1862 1872 1882 1892

The 21-year-old has only made one senior appearance for the Clarets, with that coming in a September 2020 EFL Cup match against Millwall, and in the second half of the 2020-21 campaign he was on loan at Barrow in League Two, playing 21 times.

Burton’s interest comes after it was revealed two weeks ago that Portsmouth were keen on a move for the youngster, but per Nixon’s report, they have now pulled out of the race for his signature.

The Verdict

If Thomas is going to progress and develop as a footballer, then now is the time when he needs to be heading out on loan.

He will turn 22 in January, and having spent last season either on the bench for the first-team in the Premier League or playing for the under-23’s, Thomas will not have learnt too much.

Playing regular football in the EFL will do that though, and having performed for Barrow in League Two over a year ago, the next logical step is the third tier of English football.

Whether he could really help arrest Burton’s worryingly leaky defence remains to be seen, but first, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has to get a deal over the line.