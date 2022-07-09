League One club confirm reunion with Chelsea player

MK Dons have re-signed goalkeeper Jamie Cumming from Chelsea, the League One club have officially confirmed.

A graduate of Chelsea’s academy, Cumming has yet to make a first-team appearance for the Stamford Bridge club.

Having previously spent spells out on loan with Stevenage and Gillingham, the 22-year-old then joined MK Dons on loan back in the January transfer window.

Can you get 25/25 on this MK Dons managers quiz?

1 of 25 Liam Manning: He was born in Buckinghamshire. True or False? True False

Cumming went on to make 23 appearances for the Dons during the second half of last season, helping them to third in the League One table.

However, they would miss out on promotion to the Championship, after defeat to Wycombe in the third-tier play-off semi finals.

Now though, Cumming is back with MK Dons, with the club having announced that they have re-signed the goalkeeper on loan from Chelsea until the end of the 2022/23 season.

Cumming becomes the Dons’ seventh signing of the summer transfer window, with Matt Dennis, Jack Tucker, Ethan Robson, Nathan Holland, Connor Grant and Darragh Burns having already joined the club.

The Verdict

This does look like being a rather good piece for those involved with this deal.

MK Dons were lacking an established goalkeeper at this level heading into the summer, which would have been a concern going into the new campaign.

However, they have now got one who is proven at this level with Cumming, and the fact he is familiar with the club should help him to settle in well.

Indeed, this should allow Cumming to enjoy game time he probably wouldn’t be getting at Chelsea next season, so this should be a deal that suits both club and player.