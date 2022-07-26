League One club confirm capture of recently released Huddersfield Town player

Exeter City have completed the signing of goalkeeper Jamal Blackman, the League One club have officially announced.

Having spent the second half of last season at Huddersfield Town, where he largely played second choice to Lee Nicholls, Blackman found himself a free agent this summer, after being released by the Terriers following the expiry of his contract.

However, the goalkeeper has now found himself a new club. It has been confirmed that he has joined Exeter on a permanent deal, as the Grecians prepare for a return to League One, after winning promotion from League Two last season.

What was the score the last time Huddersfield Town played in these 26 stadiums?

1 of 26 WEMBLEY STADIUM 1-0 LOSS 0-0 (WIN ON PENS)

Blackman has put pen to paper on a one-year deal with Exeter, securing his future at St James Park until the end of this season.

After coming through the youth ranks at Chelsea, the now 28-year-old was unable to establish himself at Stamford Bridge.

He did however, have noteworthy spells in the EFL with the likes of Wycombe, Sheffield United, Bristol Rovers and Rotherham prior to joining Huddersfield.

With his move to Exeter now confirmed, Blackman has become the club’s first senior signing of the summer transfer window, just a matter of days before the start of the new campaign.

The Verdict

This does look like being a rather useful signing for Exeter City now they have got it done.

With Cameron Dawson’s loan move from Sheffield Wednesday having concluded at the end of last season, the Grecians were in need of a new number one for the coming campaign.

In Blackman, they have got someone to fill that role who has both a wealth of Football League experience, and will have been a financially viable signing, coming in on a free transfer.

There will no doubt also be a relief for the club to get off the mark in the transfer window, providing a welcome lift ahead of the start of the new campaign.