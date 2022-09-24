League One boss makes Derby County prediction following Paul Warne’s appointment

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley believes Derby County will be even more of a dangerous outfit with Paul Warne in charge than they already were before his appointment, delivering his verdict to The News.

The Rams are currently sat in seventh spot following their summer rebuild, with former boss Liam Rosenior managing to keep the side in and around the promotion mix despite the new squad still needing time to gel.

But with the international break well underway in the top two tiers of English football, Derby felt it was the right time to move for Warne, who they had first set eyes on in the summer.

However, the East Midlands outfit’s takeover was only completed at the start of July when the new season was under four weeks away, leaving the club with little choice but to stick with Rosenior who had been helping to shape the Rams’ summer plans.

He did an admirable job after taking over from Wayne Rooney – but they have decided to cut his reign short in favour of hiring serial promotion-winner Warne – who had guided Rotherham United to eighth in the Championship table before his departure.

And with his work at the New York Stadium in mind, Pompey boss Cowley believes their league rivals will be a real force under their new manager.

Speaking to The News, he said: “He now has a really experienced team, you only have to look at those players and what some of those players have done in their careers.

“We already thought they were a big threat in this division – probably with Paul’s experience they become an even bigger threat now.”

The Verdict:

Warne and Derby seem to be the dream third-tier combination, with the former winning promotion several times and the latter having the ingredients needed for their new managers to get them back to the second tier at the first time of asking.

Doing very well within a limited budget at Rotherham, it shouldn’t trouble him too much if he didn’t get a huge amount to spend in January and is forced to work within tight restrictions.

You do have to feel for Rosenior though – because he has guided them to a respectable position and deserves a huge amount of credit for staying put throughout the club’s turmoil.

He had a huge and daunting job on his hands when the new owners first came in – but he was given the backing required to bring some additions in and his work in recent months could be vital for the long term.

Getting a squad together before the start of the season was crucial – and they have the former Brighton and Reading defender to thank for ensuring there was a coherent plan in place to execute when given the green light to bring players in.