League One boss eyeing agreement for QPR player

Doncaster Rovers manager Darren Moore has said that he would like to keep Joe Lumley for a longer period than the emergency basis on which he is currently at the club. Rovers have needed a goalkeeping arrangement since Josef Bursik was recalled by Stoke City and have opted to bring in Lumley from QPR, with them regularly having to renew his emergency loan stay. Once January comes around, though, emergency deals cannot be done in the window and, instead, clubs have to look at something a little more long-term. With that in mind, then, it would appear Moore is eager to try and get something arranged with Lumley, though admits a plan B is taking shape as well if they cannot reach an agreement of some kind with QPR. He said, via the Doncaster Free Press:

“The situation is that Joe is in goal at the moment, he’s been performing well. He’s a goalkeeper that is now understanding what we do here and he’s a big part of that.

“We’ve got to discuss that with Joe. We’ll have a look at it and discussions will take place between both clubs.

“If not, we have to have a plan B in place and that is being put into work now.”

The Verdict

It would make sense for all parties if Lumley remained at Doncaster on loan for the rest of the season.

Seny Dieng looks to have cemented the number 1 spot at QPR and is a prime example of what the loan system can do for the Hoops in terms of their goalkeepers.

Lumley, too, will want to be playing and at Doncaster he is at a good club playing at the right end of League One.

QPR might not want to lose him just yet, of course, so a loan to the end of the campaign might suit all involved.