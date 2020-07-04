League One ace linked with Blackburn, Derby County, Leeds admits he turned down January offers

Portsmouth’s Ronan Curtis has admitted that he has rejected offers to leave the club this season, with the last coming in January.

The 24-year-old showed his class again last night, scoring and impressing in his side’s 1-1 draw with Oxford United in the first-leg of the League One play-off semi-finals.

He’s had another fine season at Fratton Park with 12 league goals to his name, and now the Irishman has admitted that he’s rejected outward interest to remain with the club throughout the campaign.

Speaking to the BBC via www.portsmouth.co.uk, Curtis said:

"The players, the staff, the management and the fans made me feel really, really welcome. I settled in really quickly. They gave me a chance and I've played well and got myself a new deal – I had a couple of offers last summer and in January, but I didn't want to leave."

Curtis put the rumours to bed when he signed a new three-and-a-half year deal with Portsmouth back in February.

All of Blackburn Rovers, Derby County and Leeds United were said to be interested in signing him earlier in the season, with links surfacing to both Leicester City and Sheffield United too.

But for now Curtis remains a Pompey man, and he'll be hoping to continue his scoring form when his side travel to Oxford on Monday night.

The verdict

Curtis has the look of a Championship-quality player, and should Portsmouth not make the step-up this season then they'll likely face a contested summer in trying to keep him.

He's all the qualities of a top-class winger and at 24, he's still plenty of years ahead of him – it'll be interesting to see his movements this summer, or how he might fare in the Championship with Pompey next season.