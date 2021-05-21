‘League 1 is coming’ – Plenty of Leyton Orient fans react to significant managerial announcement

Leyton Orient have today confirmed the appointment of Kenny Jackett as their new manager, with the club communicating the news out on their Twitter page.

As previously revealed by Football League World earlier this week, the 59-year-old has long been in the driving seat to secure the vacant role in East London.

The former Millwall boss had been out of work since mid-March after he left Portsmouth in Sky Bet League One and has now taken the plunge with the O’s as the look to rebuild following what finished up as a frustrating campaign in the fourth division as the club fell way short of the play-off places.

Jackett has signed a one year rolling contract at Brisbane Road and will be looking to secure a top seven finish during his first season in charge of the club.

Naturally the announcement of the ex-Wolves man’s arrival sparked much reaction amongst the club’s fanbase, with many taking to social media to air their views in response to the club’s earlier tweet.

