Leading managerial candidate emerges for Birmingham City in hunt for Clotet’s successor

Slavisa Jokanovic has emerged as the ideal choice for Birmingham City to fill their managerial vacancy according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Birmingham City. Jokanovic the ideal choice but expensive. Hughton also in frame but not cheap either and looking around for other openings. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 14, 2020

It has recently been announced by the club that Pep Clotet will leave the club at the end of this year’s campaign, which caused some surprise amongst the club’s supporters.

Birmingham are currently sat 16th in the Championship table, and will be hoping they can finish this year’s campaign strongly, after a poor run of results before the season was called to an abrupt halt due to off-the-field events.

The Blues are winless in their last five matches in the second tier, and will be keen to get back to winning ways at the earliest of opportunities.

Jokanovic is currently in charge of Al-Gharafa SC, but has previously made a name for himself in English football, having previously guided Fulham to promotion into the Premier League.

But after a poor spell in the top-flight with the Cottagers, Jokanovic was dismissed, before going on to take charge at Al-Gharafa SC.

Nixon also revealed that former Blues and Brighton boss Chris Hughton is also in contention to take charge at the club, although both he and Jokanovic are expensive choices.

Hughton has been out of work since the summer of 2019, after he was dismissed by the Seagulls whilst they were in the Premier League.

Birmingham will get this year’s campaign back underway against promotion-chasing West Brom, in what is certain to be a tricky test for the Blues.

The Verdict:

He would be a great appointment.

Jokanovic has proven experience in the Championship, and has shown that he can guide teams into the Premier League, having achieved promotion with Fulham earlier in his managerial career.

However, Birmingham have had their fair share of financial issues over the years, so the cost of bringing the likes of Jokanovic to the club will be a slight concern.

But if Birmingham want success in the future, I think Jokanovic is the right manager for them.