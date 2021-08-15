‘Leader like performance’, ‘Fantastic’ – Many West Brom fans react to display from 24-y/o in win over Luton Town

A number of West Brom fans have lauded the performance of defender Matt Clarke following his influential performance in the Baggies’ 3-2 win against Luton Town on Saturday.

Clarke had missed out on making his West Brom debut in their opening game of the season at Bournemouth. However, Valerien Ismael brought the Brighton loanee into the side for Cedric Kipre for his league debut for the club in their meeting with Luton on Saturday.

The defender slotted straight into the back three and looked as though he has been operating alongside both Kyle Bartley and Dara O’Shea for years.

Clarke was able to help the Baggies control the game against Luton in the first half in particular and he was able to prevent the Hatters from causing as many problems going forwards as they looked like they could.

In total, Clarke managed to make an impressive five clearances and four interceptions while he was also able to win eight duels as well during the 84 minutes that he was on the field.

That enabled the Baggies to prevent Luton from being able to get back into the game until the very closing stages after they had managed to get into a 3-0 lead.

It was a performance that demonstrated the quality that Clarke will bring to the table for the Baggies this season and showed that he can be a vital part of their defence this term.

Many West Brom fans were quick to suggest that Clarke looked assured on his debut and believe that he will prove to be a brilliant acquisition to the squad.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Mowatt and Clarke look like superb signings btw 👏🏼👏🏼 #wba — lauren.💙 (@LBlakemore22) August 14, 2021

Matt Clarke gives me Jonas Olsson vibes #wba — Alex (@Algore1990) August 14, 2021

Excellent for large portions of that match, but it wouldn't be Albion without a nervy finish would it? A fitting welcome back! Thought Matty Clarke class, great signing! +3 points #wba — Matt Fergusson (@Matt__Fergusson) August 14, 2021

Matt Clarke no nonsense, kept it simple assured solid, strong and leader like performance. #wba — Andy Warner (@warnerchief) August 14, 2021

Mowatt, Clarke and Robinson were very good today #WBA — Martyn Poole (@MartynPoole4) August 14, 2021

Matt Clarke has been a fantastic addition #wba #wbalut — Rob Leacock (@robertleacock1) August 14, 2021

2 massive thoughts from that half. Grant needs a goal badly, looks like he's lacking confidence badly Matt Clarke is absolutely excellent #wba — 𝙨𝙘𝙤𝙩𝙩 (@scottwba_) August 14, 2021