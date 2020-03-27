‘Leader all day long’, ‘Really don’t rate him’ – These Charlton fans are torn over possibility of 25-y/o taking the armband one day

Support the amazing work of the NHS and AGE UK by getting involved in the #FLYTHEFLAG campaign, to find out more click here!

Charlton Athletic’s season has gone from great, to bad, to good, to terrible.

Lee Bowyer’s side began in fine form. They were up there in the play-off mix before the injuries came, and they were dragged into the bottom-half of the table.

But fans were lifted come the New Year when it was announced that East Street Investments had completed their takeover of the club.

What’s happened since then has been a mess – Charlton sit in the relegation zone of the Championship table after a terrible run of form, and amid a boardroom saga which looks set to end badly.

But one positive has been summer signing Tom Lockyer. He was a key figure for Bristol Rovers last season and Bowyer was keen to bring him to The Valley for this Championship campaign.

He’s played in all but three of Charlton’s league games this season, missing the last two through suspension after picking up ten yellow cards for the season.

A real presence on the pitch, but is he future captain material? Here’s what Charlton fans think:

Yep next season — Chris Davis (@alfiedavis118) March 27, 2020

He is a leader all day long. Proved that by being captain at Bristol Rovers at such a young age. — Ryan (@uptheaddicks9) March 27, 2020

Not me, he loses his composure to easy and ends up getting booked, need a calm head for a captain — Malcolm D Scolding (@Malsco45) March 27, 2020

100%. Hope he is in red and white for years to come, can see him being our next captain for sure. — Ben (@BenCAFC93) March 27, 2020

I dont really rate him that highly if I'm honest — Pratley's pocket (@Harriso92294752) March 27, 2020