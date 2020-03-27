Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Charlton Athletic

‘Leader all day long’, ‘Really don’t rate him’ – These Charlton fans are torn over possibility of 25-y/o taking the armband one day

Published

49 seconds ago

on

Charlton Athletic’s season has gone from great, to bad, to good, to terrible.

Lee Bowyer’s side began in fine form. They were up there in the play-off mix before the injuries came, and they were dragged into the bottom-half of the table.

But fans were lifted come the New Year when it was announced that East Street Investments had completed their takeover of the club.

What’s happened since then has been a mess – Charlton sit in the relegation zone of the Championship table after a terrible run of form, and amid a boardroom saga which looks set to end badly.

But one positive has been summer signing Tom Lockyer. He was a key figure for Bristol Rovers last season and Bowyer was keen to bring him to The Valley for this Championship campaign.

He’s played in all but three of Charlton’s league games this season, missing the last two through suspension after picking up ten yellow cards for the season.

A real presence on the pitch, but is he future captain material? Here’s what Charlton fans think:


