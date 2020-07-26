Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet League One

‘Lazy’, ‘Surely not’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans react to club’s rumoured interest in signing striker

Published

27 mins ago

on

Sunderland have reportedly registered their interest in signing experienced forward Danny Graham according to journalist Alan Nixon. 

Graham is currently a free-agent after Blackburn Rovers opted against offering him a new contract ahead of the 2020/21 season in the Championship.

It means that the striker will be looking for a new club during the summer, and a move back to Sunderland could be a tempting proposition for Graham.

The Black Cats missed out on a top-six finish in League One last season, after the majority of clubs in the third tier agreed to curtail this year’s campaign on a PPG (points per game) basis.

Can you name every Sunderland top goalscorer from the last 13 seasons? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 13

Who was the top scorer in all competitions in the current campaign that was cut short?

But Phil Parkinson’s side are likely to be targeting promotion back into the Championship once again, in what will be their third season in League One.

Graham spent three years with Sunderland earlier in his career, whilst the club were playing their football in the Premier League.

Plenty of Sunderland supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on a potential return for Graham at the Stadium of Light.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


Related Topics:

Editorial Assistant at Snack Media, writing for Football League World on a regular basis! Sports Journalism graduate from Southampton Solent University.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Lazy’, ‘Surely not’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans react to club’s rumoured interest in signing striker

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: