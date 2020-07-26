‘Lazy’, ‘Surely not’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans react to club’s rumoured interest in signing striker

Sunderland have reportedly registered their interest in signing experienced forward Danny Graham according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Sunderland. In meantime Parkinson is hoping to keep O’Nien on a new deal and taking an interest in Danny Graham. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 26, 2020

Graham is currently a free-agent after Blackburn Rovers opted against offering him a new contract ahead of the 2020/21 season in the Championship.

It means that the striker will be looking for a new club during the summer, and a move back to Sunderland could be a tempting proposition for Graham.

The Black Cats missed out on a top-six finish in League One last season, after the majority of clubs in the third tier agreed to curtail this year’s campaign on a PPG (points per game) basis.

But Phil Parkinson’s side are likely to be targeting promotion back into the Championship once again, in what will be their third season in League One.

Graham spent three years with Sunderland earlier in his career, whilst the club were playing their football in the Premier League.

Plenty of Sunderland supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on a potential return for Graham at the Stadium of Light.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Lazy lazy signing if true we need to build a young team not bring back players who were rubbish first time round.will be leadbitter all over again — Greg Cleminson (@gregclem73) July 26, 2020

Aye why not? We are in league one, get graham back! 🤣 we are already a laughing stock. — Will_J (@TheWillmeister_) July 26, 2020

DANNY DANNY GRAHAM — Joshua🔴⚪ (@KINGMAGUIRE1) July 26, 2020

We aren't a prem team anymore so scoffing at Danny Graham link is a bit silly, he did great for Blackburn and we need a goalscorer wherever we find one, he's been through the leagues and can do a job here. — Robbo (@RobboK1984) July 26, 2020

And is a free so worth a one year deal — Rhys (@RhysSAFC180317) July 26, 2020

Danny Graham would be a hell of a signing #SAFC — darksidemackem (@darksidemackem) July 26, 2020

Even at 34 I think Danny Graham would do a job in this league. At the very least a better job than Wyke — Matt Hartley (@matt_safc) July 26, 2020

Imagine the blistering pace of Wyke and Graham

No me neither #SAFC — Mick Pereira (@marathon_mick69) July 26, 2020

Not even the worst shout I don’t think. Plays the role well at Blackburn and that’s league above. 38 games … — bencains (@bencainss) July 26, 2020