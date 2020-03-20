‘Lazy’, ‘Magical’ – Plenty of West Brom fans react to 28-year-old’s season so far

West Bromwich Albion have had a brilliant campaign so far and sit in second place in the Championship table with just nine games left of the season to play.

The Baggies have had a number of standout performers during the season and Slaven Bilic has built a team that is worthy of fighting for the title.

One player who has been a big part of West Brom’s fight for promotion is midfielder Romaine Sawyers.

The 28-year-old joined from Brentford in the summer, and has been one of the key players who has consistently been able to keep the Baggies midfield ticking alongside Jake Livermore.

Sawyers has been instrumental with his passing range, and has played at a continuously high level for the majority of the season.

Football League World asked Facebook group, The Real West Brom Fanzone, to describe the midfielder’s season in just one word.

Here are some of the replies…

Dennis Relihan: Brilliant.

Karl Walker: Chilled.

Darren Bedworth: Steady.

Christian Darby: Magical.

Ryan Blundell: Inconsistent.

Keith Richards: Lazy.

Jonny Abbott: Awesome.

Liam Onions: Legend!

George Holland: Excellent.

David Reason: Idle.

Jack Santa: Fantastic, one of our own, coming home.

Craig Davies: Our hidden gem.