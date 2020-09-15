Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Lazy’, ‘Get rid’ – Plenty of Stoke City fans react as player edges closer to exit door

Published

14 mins ago

on

Stoke City forward Benik Afobe has emerged as a transfer target for Turkish side Trabzonspor according to 61saat. 

Afobe spent last year’s campaign on loan with Bristol City, but picked up a serious knee injury that ruled him out of the majority of the 2019/20 season.

He made just 12 appearances in all competitions for the Robins, and some Stoke fans would have been eager to see him challenging for a spot in the starting XI this term.

Afobe signed for the Potters permanently back in 2019 from Wolves, but has struggled for regular minutes, with Stoke struggling for a positive run of performances, as they look to win promotion back into the Premier League.

It is also claimed by 61saat that Afobe is already in Turkey ahead of a proposed move to Trabzonspor, who finished second in the Super Lig last season.

Plenty of Stoke City supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Afobe’s rumoured departure from the club.

