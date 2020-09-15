‘Lazy’, ‘Get rid’ – Plenty of Stoke City fans react as player edges closer to exit door

Stoke City forward Benik Afobe has emerged as a transfer target for Turkish side Trabzonspor according to 61saat.

Afobe spent last year’s campaign on loan with Bristol City, but picked up a serious knee injury that ruled him out of the majority of the 2019/20 season.

He made just 12 appearances in all competitions for the Robins, and some Stoke fans would have been eager to see him challenging for a spot in the starting XI this term.

Afobe signed for the Potters permanently back in 2019 from Wolves, but has struggled for regular minutes, with Stoke struggling for a positive run of performances, as they look to win promotion back into the Premier League.

It is also claimed by 61saat that Afobe is already in Turkey ahead of a proposed move to Trabzonspor, who finished second in the Super Lig last season.

Plenty of Stoke City supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Afobe’s rumoured departure from the club.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

No, he’s never done it for us. Our fans massively overrated someone who has never looked remotely bothered about being a stoke player — Harry Madrid (@TheOther19) September 15, 2020

Get rid. Attitude stinks and never once looked like being a striker capable of offering enough to push us towards the top end of the league. Couple of goals at Bristol and everyone suddenly thought he was a world beater. Just give these players away and get them gone — Liam Kelly✂️ (@liam_kelly3) September 15, 2020

Not now he's shown his true colours! Got given another chance at stoke by the gaffer and he threw it back at him being lazy and not interested. Offload him — Chris Shaw (@ChrisSh03206531) September 15, 2020

Ultimately I'll trust MON… Would have been nice to see if he could have done it for us, but if not ah well. — 🏯 Ꮆ乇乇乃ㄚ ㄚㄩ 🎮 (@GeebyYu) September 15, 2020

To me he doesn't want to be here, so let him go. — julie xx (@mumma442) September 15, 2020

If it happens then we should try bring in Rhian Brewster on loan — 🌟ꜱᴛᴇᴠᴇɴ ʜᴜʙʙᴀʀᴅ🌟 (@HubbzStefn) September 15, 2020

I think if MON doesn’t think he’s right for the club and that he’ll do better away from it then I’ll trust him to have made the correct decision. — Mark adams (@MarkyOatcake) September 15, 2020

If MON has taken a proper look at him in pre-season and his attitude is not right and he can't get a tune out of him like he has from everybody else then you have to trust him a say see you later!?! — Daz Dodd (@DazDodd2) September 15, 2020