‘Lazy’, ‘Disgrace’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans fume over one player’s recent showing v Stoke City

Nottingham Forest shared the spoils with Stoke City on Tuesday evening in a competitive battle at the bet365 Stadium.

The Reds fell behind early on in this one though, as Lewis Grabban appeared to miss a header at the front post from a Stoke City corner, which saw Jordan Thompson’s cross beat Brice Samba in the Forest goal.

But Chris Hughton’s side grew into the game, and found an equaliser with 25 minutes remaining in the match, as James Chester scored an own goal.

However, Grabban’s role in Stoke’s opener didn’t go unnoticed, with a number of the club’s supporters left frustrated by his impact.

Forest are now sat 21st in the second-tier standings, and will be hoping they can continue to build on this unbeaten run that they’ve started in recent weeks.

Plenty of the City Ground faithful took to social media to issue their thoughts on Grabban’s recent performance against the Potters.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

What the hell is grabs doing, he don’t care no more — Oliver (@OllieNffc3) December 29, 2020

Grabban's fault. Under 10's refuse to head the ball — Ian Ward (@63xBigger) December 29, 2020

Everything that's wrong with #nffc with a glimmer of hope about the future. Grabban should be ashamed of himself. https://t.co/g25jM5kf8x — Peter Walker (@woolly80) December 30, 2020

#nffc Grabban not good enough… shouldn't be starting let alone captain. No progression since Sambri — MBntng (@mbntng) December 29, 2020

#nffc Just awful from Grabban, why is he Captain, he can’t even lift his own head let alone anyone else’s…!!!! — Warby (@Warby74) December 29, 2020

I thought Grabban was supposed to know where the goal is?? Shambles. #nffc — Tom Clark (@T_Clark1980) December 29, 2020

I see it's Grabban's turn to be thrown under the #nffc bus — Ant Lord (@antlord46) December 29, 2020

Someone take that armband off grabban, my lord he is not captain material #nffc — St.Grumpy (@swriv_dec) December 29, 2020

Grabban abysmal, bring him off at half time after that #nffc — TalkForest (@TalkForest1) December 29, 2020

That is absolutely criminal, spineless the works from Grabban 🤦🏼‍♂️ #nffc — Anderson (@J_Anderson_90) December 29, 2020

Imagine being 32 years old and scared of the ball, Grabban you’re a disgrace #nffc — Robbie K (@RobbieKeywood) December 29, 2020

Hate to sound like yer da but Grabban is lazy and constantly looks so disinterested, yet he's our captain. #NFFC — Tom VVardle 📣 (@tomvvardle) December 29, 2020