‘Lazy’, ‘Disgrace’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans fume over one player’s recent showing v Stoke City

8 mins ago

Nottingham Forest shared the spoils with Stoke City on Tuesday evening in a competitive battle at the bet365 Stadium. 

The Reds fell behind early on in this one though, as Lewis Grabban appeared to miss a header at the front post from a Stoke City corner, which saw Jordan Thompson’s cross beat Brice Samba in the Forest goal.

But Chris Hughton’s side grew into the game, and found an equaliser with 25 minutes remaining in the match, as James Chester scored an own goal.

However, Grabban’s role in Stoke’s opener didn’t go unnoticed, with a number of the club’s supporters left frustrated by his impact.

Forest are now sat 21st in the second-tier standings, and will be hoping they can continue to build on this unbeaten run that they’ve started in recent weeks.

Plenty of the City Ground faithful took to social media to issue their thoughts on Grabban’s recent performance against the Potters.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


Article title: 'Lazy', 'Disgrace' – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans fume over one player's recent showing v Stoke City

