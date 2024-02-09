Highlights Jobe Bellingham has justified Sunderland's faith in him with important goals and solid performances as an advanced midfielder.

Lazio have shown interest in Bellingham, along with other clubs including Chelsea and Tottenham.

Bellingham is keen to play regularly, which could be a barrier to getting a deal over the line for the trio.

Lazio have taken an interest in Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham, according to a report from Sunderland Nation.

The England youth international made a significant first-team breakthrough at Birmingham City last term before his move to the Stadium of Light, but he wasn't exactly one of the first names on the teamsheet at St Andrew's.

However, the Wearside club, then managed by Tony Mowbray, gave the 18-year-old an opportunity to start regularly and prove his worth.

His goals and assists record as an advanced midfielder haven't been spectacular this term, but he has shone at times and scored some important goals, doing more than enough to justify why the Black Cats have placed so much faith in him.

Jobe Bellingham's 2023/24 season Competition Appearances Goals Assists Championship 29 4 1 EFL Cup 1 0 0 FA Cup 1 0 0

Continuing to play regularly, he could have an even more important role now Alex Pritchard has left, with Amad Diallo's failure to re-sign for the club on loan also likely to help the teenager retain his status as an integral asset.

Now under the guidance of Mick Beale, who has received rave reviews for his coaching in the past despite a mixed managerial career, Bellingham will be hoping to push on in the coming months and potentially put himself in the shop window ahead of the summer.

It would be a big ask for Jobe to follow in older brother Jude's footsteps, with the latter representing Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid during the early stages of his career, but he is already shining at a first-team level at 18 and he can be pleased with this achievement.

Lazio keen on Jobe Bellingham

The Italian side have taken an interest in a number of players from the EFL in recent weeks - and Bellingham is the latest player to reportedly catch their eye.

It's thought they made an enquiry for the 18-year-old when they had a strong interest in Clarke - and they could return for the duo with a considerable amount to spend in the summer if the Black Cats remain in the Championship beyond the end of this term.

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are also believed to be holding a "strong" interest in the midfielder, although Jobe is keen to secure plenty of playing time.

This stance could prove to be a barrier in the trio's potential quest to get a deal over the line for the youngster, who is playing regularly at the Stadium of Light at this stage.

Sunderland should look to retain Jobe Bellingham

The player only signed a long-term deal last summer, so the Black Cats would be in a strong negotiating position in the summer if bids came in for him.

Even if they remain in the second tier, they should be demanding huge bids considering the potential that the younger Bellingham sibling has.

The player doesn't seem to be in a rush to leave as well, which should strengthen Michael Beale's side's negotiating position further.

And at the moment, the club should be looking to retain him before potentially selling him for a much higher amount in a year or 18 months.

Cashing in on him at the right time will be crucial - because it will determine how much the club can spend in the transfer market in the future when the time does come for Bellingham to move on.