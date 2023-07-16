Lazio have reportedly joined Burnley in the race to sign Millwall forward Zian Flemming.

According to Sky Sports Transfer Centre (15/07, 23:05), Lazio are "very keen" on Flemming and are "considering" making a bid for the Dutchman.

Newly-promoted Premier League side Burnley have had four bids rejected for Flemming, but they are said to be weighing up whether to return with a new offer.

Flemming joined the Lions from Fortuna Sittard for £1.75 million last summer and he enjoyed an excellent debut season at The Den, scoring 15 goals and registering three assists in 44 appearances in all competitions as Gary Rowett's side narrowly missed out on the Championship play-off places.

The 24-year-old does not have a release clause in his contract and Dutch outlet Ze Telegraaph claim that Millwall will demand €15 million for his services, which is just under £13 million.

Burnley's highest bid so far is said to be €10 million (£8.5 million) plus add-ons, but the Lions are holding firm on their valuation.

Spanish side Sevilla are also reportedly keeping tabs on Flemming.

What has Gary Rowett said on Zian Flemming's Millwall future?

Rowett revealed in May that he expected interest in Flemming this summer, but said that he was hopeful the club could keep hold of him.

"I would expect quite a few of our players to attract interest," Rowett told the South London Press.

"You don’t win that amount of games in the Championship, and perform so well in a lot of the games, not to have a squad that a lot of other teams would want to look at.

"Zian is an obvious one because it is his first season.

"Just as much as you can’t dampen down expectation and dampen down the excitement at the end of the season, you also can’t dampen down the speculation of players performing well. That is part of us doing the right things and us, as a club, having the right type of young players who are developing.

"So it wouldn’t surprise me, but it’s not something our club particularly sees as an issue because John has proved in the past we are not a selling club or one that desperately looks to sell our best players every season.

"Therefore I think it will be up to us what we do with any players, depending on any interest."

Would Zian Flemming be a good signing for Lazio or Burnley?

Flemming would be an excellent addition for Lazio or Burnley this summer.

He was one of the stand-out players in the Championship last season and his performances suggest he would certainly be capable of making the step up to a higher division.

The opportunity to play in the Premier League with the Clarets could be too good for Flemming to turn down, while Lazio can offer him Champions League football, so a move to Italy may represent an intriguing proposition.

Rowett will be desperate to keep hold of Flemming as he looks to mount another play-off challenge next season, but his departure would at least bring in significant funds for the 49-year-old to reinvest in his squad.