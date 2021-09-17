Lawrence starts: The predicted Derby County XI to face Stoke on Saturday

Derby County will be looking to build upon their midweek draw with West Brom by getting a positive result against Stoke City at Pride Park tomorrow.

Wayne Rooney and his side have now moved up to 14th place in the table and are showing signs that they could have a good season despite all the noise that is going on off the pitch.

Despite having to overcome various obstacles regarding transfers, Rooney has put together a side that has proved that it can more than match most of the teams in the Sky Bet Championship and that is sure to be something that he is very proud of.

Now the aim will be to get a good result on the board on home turf this weekend as they play host to the high flying Potters on Saturday afternoon.

Here, we take a look at the predicted Derby County starting eleven for their game against Stoke City.

Rooney should switch back to his tried and trusted 4-2-3-1 formation for the visit of the Potters, with Kelle Roos once again being between the sticks.

In defence Lee Buchanan should switch back to left back, with Phil Jagielka, Curtis Davies and Nathan Byrne making up the rest of the back four.

In midfield it appears likely that both Jason Knight and Graeme Shinnie will keep their places, with the former still looking to build up his fitness after returning from injury.

In attack, both Tom Lawrence and Ravel Morrison could come in to start alongside Kamil Józwiak, with the duo having both been benched against West Brom.

Meanwhile Sam Baldock will once again lead the line as the lone striker, with the veteran being Derby’s only senior option up top at the time of writing.