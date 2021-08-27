Lawrence starts: The predicted Derby County XI to face Nottingham Forest

Derby County will be hoping to pick up a win in the first East Midlands derby clash of the season tomorrow afternoon.

The Rams’ arch rivals Nottingham Forest travel to Pride Park tomorrow, looking to pick up their first points of the campaign after getting off to a disappointing start.

Derby, meanwhile, will be looking to pile further pressure on Forest boss Chris Hughton, whose side have lost their opening four league games for only the second time in 67 years.

Derby, considering their off-field issues, have started the season relatively well. Wayne Rooney’s side have yielded five points from their first four games, and a win tomorrow could give them a huge amount of confidence going forward.

Here, we take a look at the expected line-up to take on the Reds tomorrow lunchtime…

There is unlikely to be any changes named to the side which drew 0-0 with Middlesbrough at Pride Park last weekend.

Kelle Roos will start in-between the sticks, and a back-line of Nathan Byrne, Phil Jagielka, Curtis Davies and Craig Forsyth will take to the field.

Max Bird and Graeme Shinnie are likely to partner each other in midfield, however there could be a return for Tom Lawrence.

Lawrence hasn’t featured since he limped off injured against Peterborough United, but will “probably” be involved at the weekend says Rooney, and will require an injection if he is to start from the off. Festy Ebosele will be unavailable, meanwhile.

Up top, Sam Baldock is expected to start and he will hope to add to his tally for the club.