West Brom are gearing up for their first window under new owner Shilen Patel, and there is a hope that after years of searching for bargains, Carlos Corberan will have more freedom in the market.

It should be said that Patel has already outlined the need to comply with the financial rules, so huge spending isn’t on the cards, but there will be money available.

Albion have already made some moves in the market, with Ousmane Diakite joining from TSV Hartberg, whilst a fee in excess of £500,000 has been agreed with Brommapojkarna for defender Torbjorn Heggem, who will make the move to the Midlands.

4 West Brom’s summer transfer plans

With Albion having finished in the top six last season, wholesale changes are not required at The Hawthorns, as it’s clear that Corberan is working with a talented squad.

Championship standings 2023/24 Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City (C) 46 48 97 2 Ipswich Town (P) 46 35 96 3 Leeds United 46 38 90 4 Southampton 46 24 87 5 West Brom 46 23 75 6 Norwich City 46 15 73

However, to take that next step, even in what is likely to be a weaker Championship in the 2024/25 campaign, the Baggies will need that addition of star quality.

So, an interesting few months lie ahead for the club ahead of the transfer deadline at the end of August, and here we look at THREE shrewd deals Albion should be looking to finalise…

3 Michal Helik

Cedric Kipre is leaving Albion on a free transfer as his deal expires, which is a massive blow for Corberan as the ex-Motherwell man was outstanding last season.

He was a dominant figure in defence, so bringing in a no-nonsense, strong centre-back has to be a priority - with Huddersfield’s Michal Helik someone who fits the bill.

The 28-year-old has spent the past four years in the Championship, initially with Barnsley before he moved to the Terriers, and he has generally performed well.

Admittedly, two relegations in that period isn’t a good look for the player, but Helik could thrive in a better team.

The Poland international is the sort of aggressive centre-back that Corberan wants, and the fact he scored an incredible nine goals from defence last season shows he is a major threat when attacking set-pieces as well.

2 Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

In an ideal world, Albion would go out and spend the £6m that Celtic are believed to want for Mikey Johnston, as he flourished with the side after joining in January.

But, that would be a significant outlay, so the club will be on the lookout for cheaper alternatives, with Jesurun Rak-Sakyi an attractive option.

The winger is contracted to Crystal Palace, but they are ready to let him leave on loan to get more game time, and it has been claimed that Luton Town and Sunderland are just some of the clubs keen on the player.

So, a deal wouldn’t be straightforward for the Baggies, but Johnston’s development is proof that Corberan’s coaching could be just what Rak-Sakyi needs to take his game to the next level.

The wide man would provide the pace and cutting edge that Albion lack at times, and he could quickly become an important part of the team if he did make the move.

1 Lawrence Shankland

In the eyes of many fans, the main priority for West Brom this summer has to be a goalscorer.

Brandon Thomas-Asante was the only player to hit double figures in the Championship last season, and he only managed 11 goals in 41 appearances.

Simply put, that’s not good enough for a team that wants to compete for automatic promotion.

Of course, finding a clinical finisher isn’t easy, but Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland could be exactly what the Baggies need - and he should be available this summer.

The Scotland international is entering the final year of his contract at Tynecastle, so they will be open to a sale for the right price, which is likely to be in the region of £5m.

That would surely be a decent chunk of Corberan’s budget, but Shankland is exactly what the boss needs.

He is a typical poacher, someone who will be in the box, who can sniff out chances, and who has shown he has composure and quality when it matters in front of goal.

Shankland has scored 48 goals in the past two years in the Scottish Premiership, and whilst some question the standard north of the border, he has regularly scored against the two Glasgow clubs, and also in Europe.

At 28, the former Dundee United man is at his peak, and he could slot in immediately to give West Brom the goalscorer they’re desperate for.