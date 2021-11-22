Lavery starts: The predicted Bradford City XI to face Tranmere on Tuesday evening

Derek Adams was brought to Bradford City to be the man to guide the Bantams back up the EFL and to League One – but it’s not going quite to plan so far.

They went four matches unbeaten to start the League Two campaign but it’s been a bit of an inconsistent mess since with just two victories, four losses and seven draws in 13 games.

Losing talisman Andy Cook for a month due to injury will not help Adams’ chances of winning matches one bit and they make the Tuesday night trip down the M62 to Tranmere Rovers coming off the back of a 1-1 draw with Northampton at Valley Parade.

Bradford had to come from behind on Saturday with Charles Vernam’s goal cancelling out Mitch Pinnock’s opener for the Cobblers and Adams could very well make changes ahead of the game with Micky Mellon’s side – let’s see how they could line-up.

Squad depth at the Bantams isn’t amazing right now but they can still afford to freshen up the team with a few changes tomorrow evening.

With no Cook due to injury Theo Robinson has been brought in for the last two games, but it’s perhaps time to give Caolan Lavery a chance in the lone striker role.

The Northern Ireland international scored six goals for Walsall last season but hasn’t made a huge impact so far for Bradford but it could be his time to shine.

Liam Ridehalgh also came back into the side for the Northampton draw on Saturday but Matty Foulds may deserve to come back into the fold after coming out for his more experienced team-mate at the weekend.

Aside from that though Adams is likely to keep the same players in – the likes of Gareth Evans, Levi Sutton and Abo Eisa will be hoping to start though and with just one win in the last seven matches there could be more changes than two.