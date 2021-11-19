Laurent starts: The predicted Reading FC XI to face Forest on Saturday

There’s a big game in the Championship this weekend, as currently Reading face off against a rejuvenated Nottingham Forest side.

The Royals are in the middle of a rough patch in the second tier, having won only one of their last five fixtures. However, that victory came in their last game as they saw off Birmingham 2-1 and it will fill them with confidence to pick up another victory this weekend.

Forest though themselves will not be beaten easily, having lost only one of their last nine fixtures.

Reading would have no doubt been hoping to be back up and around the play-off spots this season but have so far found themselves looking down rather than up. A win here though could go a long way towards instilling some belief in the side that they can start to climb upwards again.

Who though, should lineup for the Royals in this game against Forest?

It would perhaps be unfair to drop any of the side that managed to pick up a valuable three points against Birmingham in their last outing. They needed the win and this side delivered and after the international break, they should all be well-rested and ready to go again this weekend.

There could be a number of players back in the fold this week and it is hard to not include Danny Drinkwater in the XI if he is able to feature. However, the midfield of Ovie Ejaria, Josh Laurent and Tom Dele-Bashiru did well enough against the Blues to warrant none of them being dropped.

John Swift is a cert in attacking midfield, as he is having a tremendous year. He bagged himself an assist in the last game and will be looking to add more goal contributions to his tally again against Forest.

At the back, a central combination of Liam Moore, Scott Dann and Thomas Holmes should be enough to try and keep the opposition at bay on Saturday.