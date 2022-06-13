Laurence Bassini sends Birmingham City message ahead of potential takeover

Laurence Bassini insists he has the funds to transform Birmingham City as he prepares to finalise his takeover of the club.

The UK businessman, who was previously in charge of Watford, is in line to buy Blues in a £35m deal, with an announcement expected by the end of the week.

Whilst that would normally bring positivity, it’s fair to say that Bassini is a controversial figure, having been banned from football for three years almost a decade ago due to issues that came up with his ownership of the Hornets.

But, speaking to the Telegraph, Bassini sent a positive message as he vowed to make ‘massive changes’ at St. Andrew’s.

“We will be having a go and I can tell you there will be massive changes all across the club. We want to improve the squad, the training ground and the stadium and have the money for that.

“I’m not in this for my ego, I want it to succeed and there is a three-year timescale.”

It has been claimed that Mark Warburton will be named as Lee Bowyer’s successor once the takeover happens.

The verdict

Bassini certainly has said the right things here, in terms of promising investment and improvement, which Blues are in desperate need of.

However, given his history, you can understand why many supporters will be sceptical and there is still a lot of unknowns surrounding this deal that will hopefully come out.

So, all Blues fans can do is wait to see what happens and they will be hoping they can look forward to a brighter future after years of problems under the current regime, although that may not be the case.

