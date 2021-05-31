Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield Wednesday

‘Laughing stock’, ‘We’re absolutely finished’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react to major club development

Sheffield Wednesday’s players are considering handing in their notice as they continue to have issues when it comes to being paid on time.

The Owls have had plenty of off-field problems this season, with the owner failing to pay the squad on time at different stages of the campaign.

And, the Sheffield Star have revealed that the players are growing increasingly frustrated at the situation, as they state that they could hand in their two-week notice.

Essentially, that would mean that once that action has been submitted to the club, Wednesday would have a fortnight to pay those individuals or they would be able to walk away from their contracts.

As you would expect, the news has angered the Owls supporters, who are angered at how Dejphon Chansiri is running the club. Plus, it doesn’t make Darren Moore’s task for a rebuild any easier.

