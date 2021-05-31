‘Laughing stock’, ‘We’re absolutely finished’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react to major club development

Sheffield Wednesday’s players are considering handing in their notice as they continue to have issues when it comes to being paid on time.

From bad to worse… We’re led to believe that a number of #SWFC players are considering handing in their notice as issues with wages at the club continue. https://t.co/cDwa2KSbnE 🦉⚽️ — Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) May 31, 2021

The Owls have had plenty of off-field problems this season, with the owner failing to pay the squad on time at different stages of the campaign.

And, the Sheffield Star have revealed that the players are growing increasingly frustrated at the situation, as they state that they could hand in their two-week notice.

Essentially, that would mean that once that action has been submitted to the club, Wednesday would have a fortnight to pay those individuals or they would be able to walk away from their contracts.

As you would expect, the news has angered the Owls supporters, who are angered at how Dejphon Chansiri is running the club. Plus, it doesn’t make Darren Moore’s task for a rebuild any easier.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…

Joke of an owner — Lewis (@swfc_lewis6) May 31, 2021

This club is an absolute laughing stock. — Andy McElwaine (@andymcelwaine) May 31, 2021

SELL UP — ᴄᴏʟᴇ 🍥🇨🇦 (@cc1867_) May 31, 2021

The owner simply just has to leave — Robert Marshall (@bobbym7777) May 31, 2021

Very worrying indeed, could be the end of us as a club if this happens. Administration could be on the horizon too, its getting embarrassing now for the fans — stuart joszko (@stuartjoszko) May 31, 2021

Joke of a club so badly run it’s unbelievable what chance have we got of attracting players capable of getting us back into the championship we’ll end up with a squad of players no one else will take league 2 here we come #chansiriout — Dave Woodward (@DaveWoodward11) May 31, 2021