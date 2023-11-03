Highlights Sheffield Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri has faced backlash from fans for his controversial comments, with pundit Carlton Palmer calling him a "laughing stock" and stating that he has lost the majority of the fan base.

Pundit Carlton Palmer says Sheffield Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri is "playing with the emotions of the fans" after his latest controversial comments.

In an interview with The Star on Monday, Chansiri asked Wednesday supporters to donate £2 million to help save the club from a three-window transfer ban, which would have been imposed if an outstanding debt to HMRC was not paid within 30 days, while he also claimed that some players and staff could go unpaid.

However, just two days after his interview, the debt to HMRC was paid and all players and staff received their wages in full for October, and the club's registration embargo has now been lifted by the EFL.

Chansiri's latest comments have increased frustration towards him from Owls fans, and he has been the subject of protests this season after the club made the worst start to a season in their history, with the controversial departure of promotion-winning manager Darren Moore, the lack of investment in the summer transfer window and high ticket prices contributing to the discontent.

Wednesday picked up their first win of the season with a 2-0 victory over Rotherham United at Hillsborough on Sunday, but they remain bottom of the table, eight points from safety, ahead of the trip to face Bristol City at Ashton Gate on Saturday.

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer slammed Chansiri for his latest comments, and he believes that he has now lost most of the fan base.

"Dejphon Chansiri has proven himself in recent weeks and months to be a laughing stock," Palmer said.

"Nothing credible or tangible comes out of his mouth, he has lost the majority of the fan base.

"He has said previously if that happened, he would sell the club and go.

"Mr Chansiri, there can be no denying, has put a lot of money into the football club, but he has been advised incorrectly which happens a lot when foreign owners take over the running of a football club.

"I know for a fact Mr Chansiri has been approached by serious and credible people who'd want to buy the club, and his asking price is £100 million, which is never going to happen.

"He appointed a decent manager, and pulls a stunt like this about wages and the HMRC, it's just absolutely folly.

"All you have to do is go on Forbes and you can see the amount of money his family is worth, it's a huge amount of money, so right now he's playing with the emotions of the fans.

"28,000 for home games in League One, and this is how he treats them."

The estimated average weekly wage of a Sheffield Wednesday player in 23/24

What next for Sheffield Wednesday?

It is difficult to disagree with Palmer than Chansiri's running of the club has turned Wednesday into a laughing stock in recent months.

While it will be a relief to Owls supporters that the HMRC bill and wages have been paid, avoiding what would have been an incredibly damaging three-window transfer ban, you have to question why Chansiri asked the fans to donate £2 million to save the club, only to resolve the situation two days later.

It seems that Chansiri's reluctance to accept criticism is behind his latest comments, and the timing is particularly frustrating for Wednesday fans, with the club recording their first win of the season against Rotherham on Sunday.

New manager Danny Rohl has made a big impact, with performances significantly improving under the German, and Chansiri must now focus on backing Rohl as he looks to lead the Owls to safety.