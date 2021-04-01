‘Laughable’, ‘You literally couldn’t make this up’ – These Huddersfield Town fans react to player update

Oumar Niasse will not make his Huddersfield Town debut over the Easter period after suffering a groin injury in training.

CC: "We've had bad luck with Oumar Niasse. "He worked with our physical staff for three weeks and trained with the group. He played in a behind-closed-doors game, he slipped and has suffered an injury. "We don't know the impact of the injury. He'll have a scan Monday."#htafc pic.twitter.com/u0J8XRCSde — Huddersfield Town (@htafc) April 1, 2021

The former Everton striker only signed for the Terriers last week, and it had been hoped that he could be involved against the Bees on Saturday.

However, boss Carlos Corberan confirmed to the club’s media that Niasse is facing a spell out.

Worryingly, he also revealed that the Senegal international is going to need a scan on Monday, which will determine the full extent of his injury. Therefore, Niasse will surely also miss the Norwich game that’s scheduled for Tuesday.

As you would expect, this news had frustrated the Huddersfield fans, who were hoping that Niasse would make a big impact in the run-in as the Yorkshire outfit look to pull clear of relegation trouble.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the injury update from the support…

You literally couldnt make this up. Must be a late April Fools joke 😥😥😥 https://t.co/SqMCnakYUX — Kevin Burns (@KevinBurns63) April 1, 2021

Can’t say I’m even shocked https://t.co/uMf5xkCi1a — Jaleh Shoghi (@JalehLShoghi) April 1, 2021

You couldn't write it https://t.co/uyu0fmSRnq — Martin Pearson (@matan1993) April 1, 2021

Another handout to a player that will never play for the club. How many is that now? The club is not learning from its past mistakes #htafc https://t.co/I2nLVCRURC — Ed 🇪🇪 (@ewcs92) April 1, 2021

😂😂😂😂😂 what a club we are https://t.co/2Jwf4jXyfu — Lewis (@lsm_21) April 1, 2021

What a sighing 😂 https://t.co/pIZAjXLDrl — Kris Rowan (@krisrowan82) April 1, 2021