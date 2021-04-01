Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Huddersfield Town

‘Laughable’, ‘You literally couldn’t make this up’ – These Huddersfield Town fans react to player update

Published

3 mins ago

on

Oumar Niasse will not make his Huddersfield Town debut over the Easter period after suffering a groin injury in training.

The former Everton striker only signed for the Terriers last week, and it had been hoped that he could be involved against the Bees on Saturday.

However, boss Carlos Corberan confirmed to the club’s media that Niasse is facing a spell out.

Worryingly, he also revealed that the Senegal international is going to need a scan on Monday, which will determine the full extent of his injury. Therefore, Niasse will surely also miss the Norwich game that’s scheduled for Tuesday.

As you would expect, this news had frustrated the Huddersfield fans, who were hoping that Niasse would make a big impact in the run-in as the Yorkshire outfit look to pull clear of relegation trouble.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the injury update from the support…


