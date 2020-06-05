Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Leeds United

‘Laughable’, ‘Ridiculous’ – Many Leeds United fans react to alleged proposal concerning Derby County clash

Leeds United’s Championship tie with Derby County was reportedly highlighted as a high-risk game and a proposal was made that it should be moved to St Mary’s Stadium in Southampton, which has drawn an interesting reaction from many Whites fans. 

The Whites’ visit to Pride Park was originally scheduled for the 25th of April but was delayed by the suspension of the season and it appears the rearranged tie has caused some controversy.

According to The Telegraph, the national lead officer of the UK’s football police identified the game as high-risk and proposed that it was moved to St Mary’s – more than 166 miles away from Pride Park and more than 230 miles away from Elland Road.

That plan is understood to have been met by strong opposition from the Whites, Derby, and the EFL.

The report claims that Roberts strongly denies the allegation and has labelled the suggestion as “categorically untrue”.

The clash looks as though it could be key in the context of the Championship season, with Leeds top of the table and Derby fighting for a play-off place.

It is understood that Derbyshire police have agreed to review the security but insist that it will not need to be moved from the Rams home ground.

The report of the proposal has been met with bemusement from the Elland Road faithful, with many Leeds supporters taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:


