‘Laughable’, ‘Ridiculous’ – Many Leeds United fans react to alleged proposal concerning Derby County clash

Leeds United’s Championship tie with Derby County was reportedly highlighted as a high-risk game and a proposal was made that it should be moved to St Mary’s Stadium in Southampton, which has drawn an interesting reaction from many Whites fans.

The Whites’ visit to Pride Park was originally scheduled for the 25th of April but was delayed by the suspension of the season and it appears the rearranged tie has caused some controversy.

According to The Telegraph, the national lead officer of the UK’s football police identified the game as high-risk and proposed that it was moved to St Mary’s – more than 166 miles away from Pride Park and more than 230 miles away from Elland Road.

That plan is understood to have been met by strong opposition from the Whites, Derby, and the EFL.

The report claims that Roberts strongly denies the allegation and has labelled the suggestion as “categorically untrue”.

The clash looks as though it could be key in the context of the Championship season, with Leeds top of the table and Derby fighting for a play-off place.

It is understood that Derbyshire police have agreed to review the security but insist that it will not need to be moved from the Rams home ground.

The 15-question Leeds United higher or lower quiz – Can you get 15/15? Have a go now!

1 of 15 Leeds have picked up higher or lower than 70 points so far this season? Higher Lower

The report of the proposal has been met with bemusement from the Elland Road faithful, with many Leeds supporters taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:

The world gets more insane by the day! — Gary Frielick (@GaryFLUFC) June 4, 2020

Laughable. I sometimes wonder of those involved in decision making actually have a grasp of reality. — DavinBali (@DavinBali) June 4, 2020

Absolutely ridiculous — Richard Hammond 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Richard_hammond) June 4, 2020

Honestly don’t understand the neutral venue idea, fans who actually support the team will watch it on TV rather then going outside the stadium, not being able to watch the game, also no matter where it’s played, fans who would gather to watch will still gather to watch #lufc https://t.co/67WJF8T5sa — Super Leeds United (@superlufc1919) June 4, 2020

As utterly ridiculous proposals go, this is right up there…incredible that this is even a suggestion really https://t.co/GoVarOnMi5 — Matty (@mattylufc_) June 4, 2020