‘Laughable’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans react to ‘horrific’ player’s performance in Brentford thrashing

Sheffield Wednesday endured a torrid afternoon on Saturday, as they were thrashed 5-0 by Brentford at Griffin Park.

A brace from Josh DaSilva and goals from Emiliano Marcondes, Bryan Mbuemo and Tarique Fosu secured an emphatic victory for the Bees, and inflicted the Owls’ ninth defeat in their last 14 league games, leaving Garry Monk’s side 15th in the Championship table.

One player who had a particularly difficult game for Wednesday was goalkeeper Cameron Dawson.

Restored to the side following Joe Wildsmith’s impressive performance against Manchester City in the FA Cup in midweek, Dawson made the worst possible start to the game, flapping at a cross to allow DaSilva to open the scoring for Thomas Frank’s side.

Having already come under scrutiny for a number of errors earlier in the season, that mistake is something that unsurprisingly did not go unnoticed by a number of Wednesday fans as they took to Twitter to react to Dawson’s performance both during and after the match.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Owls fans had to say about their ‘keeper.

Pelepussy and Dawson need sacking, monk is a fool if he feels these are good enough! #swfc — Aaron Swallow (@aaronswallow26) March 7, 2020

Words fail me. He has to go. Then all the players at end of season. Please let Dawson be the first #swfc — Matthew Brown (@mattbrownmorley) March 7, 2020

How is Dawson even a keeper? He’s horrific #swfc — Harriet Glaves (@harrietglaves1) March 7, 2020

Dawson again it's laughable now,this could be owt this!! #swfc — markowl 🦉 (@johnada75157425) March 7, 2020

Dawson needs a break for now, this cannot help his confidence! #swfc

We have other options! — andrew tabor (@tabor1000) March 7, 2020

Imagine thinking Dawson, Palmer, Fox, Pelupessy amongst plenty of others are even close to being at the required standard or will be in any useful at any stage need to give their heads a wobble 😂 #swfc — Ash (@cashleydavies) March 7, 2020

Say what you want, Dawson is Not good enough #swfc — John B (@JpBrady76) March 7, 2020

#swfc @swfc Dawson has to be dropped simple mistakes — Dean hubery (@hubery_dean) March 7, 2020