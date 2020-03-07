Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield Wednesday

‘Laughable’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans react to ‘horrific’ player’s performance in Brentford thrashing

Sheffield Wednesday endured a torrid afternoon on Saturday, as they were thrashed 5-0 by Brentford at Griffin Park.

A brace from Josh DaSilva and goals from Emiliano Marcondes, Bryan Mbuemo and Tarique Fosu secured an emphatic victory for the Bees, and inflicted the Owls’ ninth defeat in their last 14 league games, leaving Garry Monk’s side 15th in the Championship table.

One player who had a particularly difficult game for Wednesday was goalkeeper Cameron Dawson.

Restored to the side following Joe Wildsmith’s impressive performance against Manchester City in the FA Cup in midweek, Dawson made the worst possible start to the game, flapping at a cross to allow DaSilva to open the scoring for Thomas Frank’s side.

Having already come under scrutiny for a number of errors earlier in the season, that mistake is something that unsurprisingly did not go unnoticed by a number of Wednesday fans as they took to Twitter to react to Dawson’s performance both during and after the match.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Owls fans had to say about their ‘keeper.


