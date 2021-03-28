Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Bristol Rovers

‘Laughable,’ ‘Is this a parody?’ – Many Sunderland fans react to Joey Barton assessment of Bristol Rovers clash

Published

7 mins ago

on

A number of Sunderland supporters have been reacting to comments made by Bristol Rovers manager suggesting that his side were denied a penalty during their 1-0 defeat against the Black Cats.

Sunderland managed to edge out struggling Rovers in what was a tight contest and a scrappy sort of game, with Aiden O’Brien turning home Aiden McGeady’s cross to score the only goal of the game. It was a vital win for the Black Cats and keeps them firmly in the hunt for the automatic promotion places and piles more pressure on Peterborough United and Hull City.

Lee Johnson’s side will feel they showed a lot of character and an ability to grind out tight matches even when they are not able to play at their best. That is the sign of a side that can go on to secure promotion back to the Championship during the remaining matches of the campaign.

Rovers felt aggrieved not have been awarded a penalty late on in the game when Luke O’Nien made an important challenge in the penalty area. However, the referee waved play on and the Black Cats were able to hang on to claim a potentially vital three points.

Speaking to the media after the game Barton suggested that his side were on the wrong end of another refereeing mistake and that he felt they were being unfairly treated by the officials at the moment. While he also made a comment over the size of the transfer fee the Black Cats paid for Charlie Wyke as a measure of the difference between the two clubs.

Many Sunderland fans could not understand the complaints of Barton and given the past history between the Rovers boss and the Black Cats they were quick to offer their reactions.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…


