‘Laughable’, ‘Evatt out’ – Many Bolton Wanderers fans react to recent events

Many Bolton Wanderers fans have taken to Twitter to react to their side’s 1-0 defeat to Hartlepool United in the Papa John’s Trophy last night.

The result saw the Trotters crash out of the competition in the knockout stages at a time when Ian Evatt is coming under increasing pressure at the University of Bolton Stadium.

Although the competition was not viewed as much of a priority by the club itself, the fans will understandably be gutted to see their side pass up the potential opportunity to go all the way to Wembley and win some silverware.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Bolton Wanderers faithful to take to social media to air their views on the result, with many commenting on the manner of the defeat and the all round performance from their side.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter.

Evatt Out — Stuart (@stuartjp90) January 4, 2022

never seen a worse team at set peices — – (@xyrful_) January 4, 2022

Embarrassing!!! How can this continue, week in week out we loose and cannot make any other excuses other than it’s not working!! Changes are needed and fast. — tom sheridan (@tomshezza98) January 4, 2022

Embarrassing… like last season we need to change the gk to change things. He’s not good enough for this level and definitely not loud enough! Please switch him he’s a good back up and that’s it! Can’t believe how bad we have become these last few months. — Lee McAfee (@Leemcafee) January 4, 2022

Stinks — BWFC1877 (@BWFC1877_) January 4, 2022

Well that was embarrassing……. — Janice (@timeywimey5tuff) January 4, 2022

As has been pointed out, that was our best available 11 vs a lot of their reserves. No defending that. — MysticBear (@bear_mystic) January 4, 2022

Laughable. If Dixon woeful with his feet why do they play from the back. — Joseph (@NotYourArageJoe) January 4, 2022