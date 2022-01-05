Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Bolton Wanderers

‘Laughable’, ‘Evatt out’ – Many Bolton Wanderers fans react to recent events

Published

6 mins ago

on

Many Bolton Wanderers fans have taken to Twitter to react to their side’s 1-0 defeat to Hartlepool United in the Papa John’s Trophy last night. 

The result saw the Trotters crash out of the competition in the knockout stages at a time when Ian Evatt is coming under increasing pressure at the University of Bolton Stadium.

Although the competition was not viewed as much of a priority by the club itself, the fans will understandably be gutted to see their side pass up the potential opportunity to go all the way to Wembley and win some silverware.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Bolton Wanderers faithful to take to social media to air their views on the result, with many commenting on the manner of the defeat and the all round performance from their side.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter.


