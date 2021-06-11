‘Laughable’, ‘Criminal’ – These Stoke City fans are not happy as transfer development shared

Stoke City’s Nathan Collins is likely to move to Burnley in the transfer window, with the two club’s set to agree a £12m fee for the defender.

The 20-year-old is highly-rated by the Potters after breaking into the team a few years ago, whilst he managed 22 appearances in an injury-hit campaign last time out.

His form in that time has caught the eye, with the Clarets known to be long-term admirers of Collins, and Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United have been linked with the Ireland youth international in the past.

However, it’s Burnley who are set to win the race for the defender, with The Sun revealing that a £12m offer from the Premier League side is set to be accepted by Stoke.

It’s fair to say the prospect of losing the talented youngster has not gone down well with the support, particularly for the fee mentioned.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

Why would Nath choose Burnley over Man U? Not talking about the “other interested party” 12 million is laughable — ✨Linda✨ (@LindaLovesStoke) June 11, 2021

Nowhere close. Burnley are cheapskates. Especially after giving us the donkey Vokes. — johnsharrock7 (@johnsharrock71) June 11, 2021

12million😁are they serious after vokes we should never deal with them ever again. — Alan Ellis (@alanstoke1959) June 11, 2021

Nowhere near enough, potential huge. — stuart nicholls (@eddiejettyboy) June 11, 2021

Still not enough — neville wheeldon (@nev_wheeldon) June 11, 2021

If we accept this we need our heads looking at. https://t.co/F9kKAj6GG7 — Tim Whitehurst (@TimWhitehurst84) June 11, 2021

Accepting 12 mill is criminal again 🤬 https://t.co/6ynQ09Sfk9 — Tarran Furber (@TFurber96) June 11, 2021