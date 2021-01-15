‘Laughable’, ‘Circus’ – Many Sunderland fans react as Ricardo Alvarez saga takes fresh turn

Sunderland have reportedly lost the Ricardo Alvarez ‘loss of wages’ appeal, which may cost them £6 million and has drawn a frustrated reaction from fans of the North East club.

It was reported by Chronicle Live in August that Alvarez had appealed the settlement he’d received from the Black Cats over a loss of earnings while the dispute played out between the club and Inter Milan through the first half of the 2015/16 season.

According to Roker Report, Sunderland have lost the appeal, a decision which may cost the club £6 million.

Alvarez joined the North East club on loan at the start of the 2014/15 campaign with an obligation to buy at the end of the season.

However, as a result of injury issues, Sunderland tried to pull out of the deal but FIFA and the Court of Arbitration For Sport ordered them to pay the €10.5 million (£9.3m) fee in full.

It seems this latest decision over the 32-year-old’s loss of earnings in 2015/16 has gone against the Black Cats as well, which is a blow that the club will have wanted to avoid – particularly in the current climate.

Did these 20 things happen to Sunderland in 2020?

1 of 20 Have Sunderland had a player sent-off in 2020? Yes No

The news has not gone down well with fans of the North East club, many of whom took to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:

The club that keeps giving……..heartbreak. https://t.co/hQ61VAzq3y — Roy Logan (@rabgam) January 15, 2021

What an absolute circus this club is bet this hampers the takeover yet again — Bret Gibbs (@BGibbs2019) January 15, 2021

Brilliant, just what we need — aaron showler (@aaronshowler1) January 15, 2021

How much in total now has this guy cost us? — Ian Usher (@IanUsher99) January 15, 2021

Its unreal how he can claim unpaid wages when he signed for a club and was paid anyway..this shows how bad we have been ran since quinn left the club…terrible terrible management — John (@John67684101) January 15, 2021