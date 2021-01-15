Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Laughable’, ‘Circus’ – Many Sunderland fans react as Ricardo Alvarez saga takes fresh turn

Sunderland have reportedly lost the Ricardo Alvarez ‘loss of wages’ appeal, which may cost them £6 million and has drawn a frustrated reaction from fans of the North East club. 

It was reported by Chronicle Live in August that Alvarez had appealed the settlement he’d received from the Black Cats over a loss of earnings while the dispute played out between the club and Inter Milan through the first half of the 2015/16 season.

According to Roker Report, Sunderland have lost the appeal, a decision which may cost the club £6 million.

Alvarez joined the North East club on loan at the start of the 2014/15 campaign with an obligation to buy at the end of the season.

However, as a result of injury issues, Sunderland tried to pull out of the deal but FIFA and the Court of Arbitration For Sport ordered them to pay the €10.5 million (£9.3m) fee in full.

It seems this latest decision over the 32-year-old’s loss of earnings in 2015/16 has gone against the Black Cats as well, which is a blow that the club will have wanted to avoid – particularly in the current climate.

The news has not gone down well with fans of the North East club, many of whom took to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:


