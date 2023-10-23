Highlights Michael Carrick has turned around Middlesbrough's form, with six consecutive wins in all competitions, lifting the club to 13th in the Championship table.

Norwich City welcome Michael Carrick's Middlesbrough to Carrow Road on Tuesday evening, with kick-off at 7:45pm.

Boro found themselves at the bottom of the Championship table in September and the Riverside Stadium was rather gloomy at times. However, Michael Carrick has managed to completely turn things around in recent weeks, guiding his side to six wins on the spin in all competitions, with the club climbing to 13th in the table.

On Saturday (21st October), Middlesbrough hosted Wayne Rooney's Birmingham City as Carrick came up against his former Manchester United teammate. The hosts were the eventual victors as substitute Morgan Rogers tapped home the winner in the 89th minute to award his side all three points.

Boro's next opponents, Norwich City, have suffered some tough results recently, losing five of their last seven in all competitions. The Canaries sit level on points with Boro, with the two sides sharing equal records in the league so far: five wins, two draws and five losses. Norwich sit above Carrick's side on goal difference, but it's their goals conceded that lets them down, having let in 22 goals in 12 games which is the joint-worst in the division.

With the form Boro have found themselves in recent weeks, Carrick will opt for minimal changes to his starting eleven. The side hasn't changed much over the last few fixtures and Tuesday's contest with Norwich will be no different.

GK: Seny Dieng

The summer signing from Queens Park Rangers has started every single Championship game for Boro this season, making this a no-brainer. Three clean sheets in his last three games makes the decision even easier for Carrick who typically gives his backup keeper, Thomas Glover, game time in cup competition.

RB: Tommy Smith

Rav van den Berg is back from injury and is likely to feature in Tuesday's squad after appearing on the bench on the weekend, but why change a winning back-line?

Tommy Smith has put in some strong performances over the last few weeks and deserves to keep his place over the young Dutchman, who will be eager to regain his starting eleven spot.

CB: Dael Fry

Fry is enjoying his time at his boyhood club, and this season he has played every minute of every league game so far. Tuesday should be no different as Carrick will look for his fourth clean sheet in as many games. Fry has worn the captain's armband in Boro's last three games, so he is clearly well-respected by the Middlesbrough boss.

CB: Paddy McNair

To partner Dael Fry at the back will be 28-year-old McNair. The Northern Ireland international has been very consistent with his recent performaces and seems to be enjoying his partnership with Fry. Darragh Lenihan began the season as a regular starter in this position, but McNair has done more than enough to prove his worth.

LB: Lukas Engel

Engel appears to be finding his feet in the Championship after signing from Danish club, Silkeborg, in the summer. His display against Birmingham on the weekend is enough to see him retain his place in the starting lineup. The full-back recently grabbed his first assist for the club in their 2-0 win over Cardiff.

DM: Daniel Barlaser

Barlaser spent seven consecutive games on the bench for Boro, but when Carrick gave him his chance against Cardiff he took it with both hands. His performances since have been outstanding, with his clever passing range and ability to create chances all on display. Those attributes will come in handy against a Norwich side who struggle defensively.

DM: Hayden Hackney

Hackney has proved himself as one of the most promising youngsters in the Championship this campaign. Another player who has played every minute of every Championship game for Boro this season, he is one of the first names on the team sheet. The 21-year-old is in fine form and has looked very impressive under Michael Carrick.

RW: Isaiah Jones

Perhaps one of the biggest reasons for Boro's turnaround this season, Jones will surely start in Norwich on Tuesday. The winger has scored twice in his last three games for the club and has looked a real threat in attack.

AM: Matt Crooks

Crooks has really shone in the number ten role this season, grabbing five goal contributions in 11 games so far this campaign. However, with Morgan Rogers scoring the winner on Saturday after coming on the bench, it's possible he comes into the starting eleven. Crooks' recent performances will give Carrick no choice but to keep him in the side though.

LW: Sam Greenwood

Greenwood has proved himself to be competent cover at left-wing whilst Riley McGree recovers from an injury. Although McGree could return to the squad on Tuesday, Greenwood is likely to keep his place for the time being.

ST: Emmanuel Latte Lath

The only predicted change from Saturday's win over Birmingham, Latte Lath could return to the starting eleven. It's a toss up between him and Josh Coburn, but with the latter scoring just one goal all season, Carrick could turn to the Ivorian forward.