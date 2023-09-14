Highlights Coventry City face a tough challenge against Hull City.

Goalkeeper Ben Wilson is expected to maintain his starting position for Coventry.

Matt Godden and Haji Wright are likely to be the striking duo for Coventry, with a strong attacking threat.

Coventry City return to Championship action after the September international break on Friday night, as they make the trip to the MKM Stadium to face Hull City.

Mark Robins' side go into the game having drawn each of their last three league games prior to the break, away at Swansea and at home to Sunderland and Watford.

That means the Sky Blues go into this match 14th in the Championship table, with six points from five league games so far this season.

Hull, meanwhile, have had a bright start to the campaign, having taken ten points from five games, to sit sixth in the current standings, and like Coventry, they are unbeaten in their last four outings.

This, therefore, is likely to be a tough fixture for the visitors, if they are to get back to winning ways when the action resumes.

But just what starting lineup could Robins name, to give his side the best possible chance of doing that?

Here, we've taken a look at who we think will make up the starting XI for Coventry, when they take on Hull on Friday night.

GK: Ben Wilson

Wilson is now firmly established as Coventry's number one, having started every Championship game the club have played since the beginning of last season, so he should keep his spot between the posts here.

CB: Bobby Thomas

Thomas has quickly established himself at the heart of Coventry's defence since his summer move from Burnley, and so looks a good bet to keep his place in the starting line-up here.

CB: Liam Kitching

In the build-up to the game, Robins confirmed the fact it is being played on a Friday rather than a Saturday, meaning Joel Latibeaudiere may be a doubt after a busy international break of playing and travelling with Jamiaca. If he doesn't make it, Liam Kitching could come in at centre back for a debut after his summer move from Barnsley.

CB: Kyle McFadzean

Rounding out the central defensive back three is Kyle McFadzean. The 36-year-old has been an ever-present in the league this season, and offers some useful experience in the back line.

RWB: Milan van Elwijk

Van Elwijk is another who has been another permanent feature for the Sky Blues in the league since his move to the club in the summer, and as their one natural option for the right wing-back role, he should continue that run here.

CM: Ben Sheaf

Sheaf is another ever-present for the Sky Blues at the start of this season, and his influence in the centre of the park ought to see him retain his place in the side here.

CM: Josh Eccles

Eccles was also been a permanent feature of Coventry's starting XI at the start of the campaign, forming a partnership with Sheaf that it would seemingly make little sense to break up now.

LWB: Jay Dasilva

Dasilva has made the left wing-back spot his own for Coventry since arriving from Bristol City in the summer, seemingly moving above Jake Bidwell in the pecking order, so he should start again here.

CAM: Ellis Simms

Like Latibeaudiere, Kasey Palmer is also a doubt for this one, having been heavily involved with Jamaica over the international break. So, with Callum O'Hare still out injured, that could mean Ellis Simms comes into the side in a slightly deeper role to what he is often associated with, though he is not without his ability in this position.

ST: Haji Wright

Wright has made a bright start to his Coventry career after joining in the summer, with a goal and two assists in five Championship games so far, the sort of attacking threat that ought to ensure he keeps his place in the lineup for this one.

ST: Matt Godden

Partnering Wright in leading the line for this one will no doubt be Matt Godden. Coventry's top scorer with three Championship goals already this season, that firepower upfront makes him an obvious choice to start once again in this one.