Following the end of the transfer window, Coventry City now have a very expensively-assembled squad after cashing in on both Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer.

The Sky Blues received a hefty amount for the pair considering they were in the final year of their contracts, with the Swedish striker joining Sporting CP for £20 million, whilst Hamer moved to Sheffield United for £15 million.

Some 11 new faces have arrived at the CBS Arena this summer, but do they all make Mark Robins' best starting 11 that he can now field? Let's take a look at what FLW think is his strongest selection...

11 GK: Ben Wilson

Brad Collins was signed as competition from Barnsley, but Wilson will more-than likely keep goal for Coventry this season.

Wilson led the Championship in clean sheets last season with 20 in the regular season and two more in the play-offs, so there's no feasible way that he will be usurped for now - unless his performances nose-dive.

10 CB: Bobby Thomas

Coventry agreed a £2 million fee to sign Thomas from Burnley this summer, having had good loan spells in League One with Bristol Rovers and Barnsley last season.

It's a steep fee to pay, but Thomas has started every league game so far and will likely battle with Joel Latibeaudiere, who can play all across the defence, for a spot on the right-hand side of a back three.

9 CB: Kyle McFadzean

McFadzean is an immovable object in the middle of the back three and at the age of 36 he is still going strong.

Until he starts to show a decline then that spot is McFadzean's to lose, and if that does happen then Robins has a ready-made replacement in the form of Thomas.

8 CB: Liam Kitching

Robins likes balance in defence with a left-footer on the left-hand side normally, but for the first few games of the season he has gone with right-footed Latibeaudiere despite signing Luis Binks on loan from Bologna.

Coventry have now landed their real starting option for that position though in Kitching, who arrived from Barnsley on deadline day.

Including add-ons, the deal for Kitching is more than £4 million, so you'd imagine that spending that kind of money on a defender from League One means he will be in the starting 11 quickly.

7 RWB: Milan van Ewijk

Coventry spent €4 million on a new wing-back in the form of Van Ewijk, and he's already made an impression with a goal against Watford from a free-kick.

A speedy type, Van Ewijk has Josh Eccles and Joel Latibeaudiere for competition, but his spot should be secure for the foreseeable future.

6 LWB: Jay Dasilva

Dasilva is a player that has competition for his starting spot with Jake Bidwell and new signing Tatsuhiro Sakamoto both breathing down his neck, but for now he remains the strongest option.

Signed from Bristol City on a free transfer, Dasilva brings good Championship experience at the age of 25 and he is also a very pacey player, just like Van Ewijk on the other side.

It wouldn't be a surprise though if Sakamoto proves to be stronger though once he has acclimatised to English football.

5 CDM: Ben Sheaf

Sheaf is the glue that keeps the Coventry midfield together and he's been remarkably consistent in his three years with the Sky Blues.

Tied down on a contract until 2026, expect many more solid performances to come.

4 CM: Yasin Ayari

Robins has often gone with a 3-4-1-2 so far this season, but the arrival of Ayari as the temporary Gus Hamer replacement could see him use two more attack-minded midfielders in-front of Sheaf.

The Swede is an exciting prospect from Brighton with three Premier League appearances already for the Seagulls, and big things are expected from the 19-year-old.

3 CM: Kasey Palmer

Palmer somewhat resurrected his stalling career last year at Coventry having moved from Bristol City, and even though he couldn't manage to stay injury-free eventually, the ex-Chelsea midfielder played 32 times in 2022-23.

When Callum O'Hare returns from his long-term knee injury however, the strongest 11 could potentially change, but it's a complete unknown as to how the creative attacking midfielder will play having been out for so long - the aforementioned Sakamoto can also play as a number 10 as well.

2 ST: Haji Wright

Coventry's new record signing at £7.7 million from Antalyaspor, Wright has pressure on his shoulders already by filling Gyokeres' boots.

The big American has already found the back of the net in the Championship though and when he's fully settled into life in Coventry, expect the goals to well and truly flow.

1 ST: Matt Godden

Even though Coventry also splashed out on Ellis Simms this summer, the ex-Everton man hasn't showed much so far and for now, Godden is the stronger option to partner Wright.

Simms' time will come, but Godden has opened the season with three goals in five matches, proving that he's still more-than cut out for Championship football.