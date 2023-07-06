Despite ultimately falling short of a play-off place last season, Millwall still had a strong campaign in 2023/24.

All season long, the Lions were competitive in the play-off chase, perhaps until the very end, when it really matters most.

Of course, a big part of Millwall's success is their collective buy-in as a squad, but last season, they were also helped by the addition of some fine individual talent, none more so than Dutch attacker Zian Flemming.

After an impressive season in the Eredivisie, scoring 12 goals and registering four assists, Millwall had seen enough to pay a club record transfer fee for the Dutchman, and it proved money well spent indeed.

Flemming netted an impressive 15 goals for the club in his debut campaign, as well as registering three assists.

Naturally, those impressive numbers have drawn attention, with Burnley linked with his signature this summer.

This was interest anticipated by Rowett, though, who told the South London Press in May: "I would expect quite a few of our players to attract interest."

“You don’t win that number of games in the Championship, and perform so well in a lot of the games, not to have a squad that a lot of other teams would want to look at.

"Zian is an obvious one because it is his first season."

What is the latest Zian Flemming transfer news?

With all of the above in mind, then, here, we've rounded up all of the latest transfer news surrounding the Dutchman.

Flemming in pre-season training

One very positive update from a Millwall perspective comes from the club's pre-season training camp over in Spain.

Indeed, as per the South London Press, Flemming is in the squad in Alicante for a week's training.

This could be seen as a positive update, as were any move imminent, or Millwall concerned about a sale, one would assume they would be keeping Flemming wrapped in cotton wool in case of injury.

For now, it certainly seems as though no imminent move to Burnley or elsewhere is on the cards.

Burnley have multiple Zian Flemming bids rejected

Perhaps that is the case because it has been reported that the Clarets have had multiple offers rejected for Flemming already this summer.

Astonishingly, the South London Press report that the Premier League side have seen four bids for Flemming turned down at this stage.

This shows they are really keen on the player and to test Millwall's resolve, but also demonstrates that the Lions are holding firm.

It seems that Burnley are going to have to cough up a bigger bid, or perhaps find an alternative way of doing a deal.

Luke McNally swap deal?

We say that because recent reports have credited Millwall with an interest in Burnley defender Luke McNally.

Indeed, as per Alan Nixon via Patreon, the Lions are keen to snap up the Republic of Ireland defender this summer, with Burnley set to allow him to leave on loan again.

Nixon suggests that a deal for McNally could perhaps be done as part of a larger agreement for Flemming, suggesting that 'throwing McNally in may help'.

It remains to be seen whether or not anything like this materialises, though.