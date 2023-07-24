Millwall midfielder Zian Flemming is attracting significant transfer interest this summer.

Flemming joined the Lions from Fortuna Sittard for a reported £1.7 million fee from Fortuna Sittard last summer and he enjoyed an excellent debut season at The Den.

The 24-year-old scored 15 goals and registered four assists in 44 appearances in all competitions as Gary Rowett's side narrowly missed out on the Championship play-off places.

Millwall will be hoping to challenge for promotion once again next season and Rowett has brought in a number of new additions this summer, including Kevin Nisbet from Hibernian, Joe Bryan from Fulham, Casper de Norre from Oud-Heverlee Leuven and Wes Harding from Rotherham United, but he will be desperate to keep hold of his star man.

What has Gary Rowett said about Zian Flemming's Millwall future?

Rowett admitted he expected interest in Flemming this summer, but he stressed that it will be the club's decision whether to allow him to depart.

"I would expect quite a few of our players to attract interest," Rowett told the South London Press.

"You don’t win that amount of games in the Championship, and perform so well in a lot of the games, not to have a squad that a lot of other teams would want to look at.

"Zian is an obvious one because it is his first season.

"Just as much as you can’t dampen down expectation and dampen down the excitement at the end of the season, you also can’t dampen down the speculation of players performing well. That is part of us doing the right things and us, as a club, having the right type of young players who are developing.

"So it wouldn’t surprise me, but it’s not something our club particularly sees as an issue because John has proved in the past we are not a selling club or one that desperately looks to sell our best players every season.

"Therefore I think it will be up to us what we do with any players, depending on any interest."

As speculation about Flemming's future gathers pace, we rounded up all the latest news surrounding the Dutchman.

What is the latest Zian Flemming transfer news?

Burnley considering fifth bid

After having four previous bids for Flemming rejected, newly-promoted Premier League side Burnley are weighing up whether to make a fifth offer.

Dutch outlet Ze Telegraaf claim that the Clarets' highest bid so far is €10 million (£8.5 million) plus add-ons, but that falls short of Millwall's valuation.

According to Sky Sports, the Lions will demand £13 million for Flemming this summer.

Flemming has three years left on his contract at The Den and he does not have a release clause, with Millwall looking set to hold firm on their valuation.

It remains to be seen whether Burnley will return with another offer or if they have moved on to other targets after having bids rejected for Coventry City's Gustavo Hamer and Sunderland's Jack Clarke, but the Clarets will need to increase their proposal if they are to bring Flemming to Turf Moor.

Lazio and Sevilla join the race

Burnley are not Flemming's only suitor this summer, with Italian side Lazio and Spanish outfit Sevilla both said to be interested.

Sky Sports report that Lazio are "very keen" on Flemming and are "considering a move".

Maurizio Sarri's side finished second in Serie A last season and can offer Flemming the opportunity to play Champions League football, while Sevilla will also feature in the competition after winning the Europa League.

The Lions will be reluctant to lose Flemming, but if his valuation is met, a move to the Premier League or abroad could prove tempting for him.