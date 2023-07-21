The future of Millwall midfielder Zian Flemming has been the subject of much transfer speculation in recent months.

Flemming is attracting attention after an outstanding debut season at The Den following his £1.7 million move from Fortuna Sittard last summer.

The Dutchman scored 15 goals and registered three assists in 44 appearances as the Lions narrowly missed out on the Championship play-offs.

What has Gary Rowett said on Zian Flemming's Millwall future?

Millwall manager Gary Rowett revealed in May that he was expecting interest in Flemming this summer, but says that he was hopeful the club could keep hold of him.

"I would expect quite a few of our players to attract interest," Rowett told the South London Press.

"You don’t win that amount of games in the Championship, and perform so well in a lot of the games, not to have a squad that a lot of other teams would want to look at.

"Zian is an obvious one because it is his first season.

"Just as much as you can’t dampen down expectation and dampen down the excitement at the end of the season, you also can’t dampen down the speculation of players performing well. That is part of us doing the right things and us, as a club, having the right type of young players who are developing.

"So it wouldn’t surprise me, but it’s not something our club particularly sees as an issue because John has proved in the past we are not a selling club or one that desperately looks to sell our best players every season.

"Therefore I think it will be up to us what we do with any players, depending on any interest."

What is the latest Zian Flemming transfer news?

Burnley weighing up fifth bid

Newly-promoted Premier League side Burnley have had four bids rejected for Flemming, but according to Sky Sports, they are considering whether to return with another offer.

Dutch outlet Ze Telegraaf claim that the Clarets' highest bid so far is €10 million (£8.5 million) plus add-ons, but that falls short of Millwall's valuation.

Flemming does not have release clause in his contract and the Lions are said to be holding out for €15 million for the 24-year-old, which is just under £13 million.

Burnley have made an approach for another of the Championship's star midfielders in Coventry City's Gustavo Hamer, seeing a bid of £8 million plus Luke McNally and Bobby Thomas rejected by the Sky Blues.

With Millwall also interested in McNally, it remains to be seen whether the Clarets could include the defender in an offer for Flemming.

Lazio join the race

Sky Sports report that Italian outfit Lazio are "very keen" on Flemming and are "considering a move".

Spanish side Sevilla are also said to be interested in Flemming as his list of suitors increases.

Both Lazio and Sevilla could offer Flemming the opportunity to play Champions League football next season which could be too good for the midfielder to turn down, while the chance to make the move to the top flight with Burnley may also be tempting for him.

But the Lions will be desperate to retain their star man and as the battle for his signature hots up, it will be intriguing to see whether his valuation is met.